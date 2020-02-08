Flames head coach Geoff Ward continues after Thursday’s outburst

Geoff Ward talked for seven minutes from start to finish, up on one side of the Calgary Flames and on the other.

The volcano had been bubbling for quite some time, long before the loss of their heart and soul leader Mark Giordano who injured his hamstring in Tuesday’s game, but eventually it broke out and it was glorious.

With regard to public lashing, this was logical.

Anyone who has seen the last three games of the team, starting with the emotionally charged 8-3 banging by the Edmonton Oilers at home, could see where the Calgary Flames head coach came from after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Nashville Predators.

He spoke about their lack of competition, lack of despair, lack of identity. He spoke about self-awareness and how good play-off teams are internally motivated; the dressing room takes over itself at this time of the year.

“Like, how bad do you want it?” Ward fumed. “I can’t say it more clearly than that.”

He was asked how they put those words into action.

“Ask them that,” he laughed.

But Friday’s practice was a new slate and, just like an angry father who had cooled down (somewhat) after his child crashed into the family sedan, Ward was much better in the mood.

He still meant what he said in the aftermath of his team’s third consecutive loss and did not withdraw his statements from Thursday night.

“I’ve been through this game for enough years to understand exactly where you need to be,” said Ward, who made the conscious decision to put the music into practice, which naturally made the players happy and (panting) smiling. “I said what I said. I’m sticking with it. It is a new day. And what’s important to us today is to move forward and make something positive happen. “

Nothing has changed. They still have 27 games to decide what kind of team they want to be – a playoff contender or a pushover team that doesn’t miss depth, competition or identity.

It is ultimately up to the players to answer those questions on ice Saturday when they are confronted with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena (8 PM MT, CBC, Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 360, CityTV, Sportsnet 960 The Fan) and the remaining 26 regular seasonal games thereafter.

And it’s not complicated. The coaches prepare the players. Players play the games.

“At some point you have to hand it over to them and they’ll take it over,” Ward said. “That is where we are.

We have done everything we need to do, we feel, to park what happened (Thursday) and prepare to move on. “

The flames are without their captain, they know that much.

They tested new combinations from TJ Brodie and Travis Hamonic; Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson; AHL calls on Brandon Davidson and Michael Stone. They were consistently inconsistent Mark Jankowski, spark plug Zac Rinaldo, and foul-riddled blueliner Oliver Kylington. They had zero offensive contributions from their top three – Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk.

Thursday this season was a microcosm of a larger whole and their stars and the entire team had moments when they have been successful this season.

This is undoubtedly a bad period.

Or is this simply what the flames are?

Do they have to sit Gaudreau one night to send a clear message?

Get out of their comfort zones?

More line changes?

Call someone from the Stockton Heat?

Do they need a big commotion by the deadline of the National Hockey League (which is February 24, by the way)?

Or do they just have to work through this rough patch?

“I’m not saying we’re going here,” OK guys, you’re on your own, “Ward said. “That is certainly not the case. But for us, at the end of the day, the players will be the ones making it happen or not making it happen. We must manage it in the same way as always. We must ensure that the messages what we give them are the right messages, timely messages, we need to ensure that we manage our peace, control our efforts, and work on our focus – having it in the right place where it needs to be to be successful.

“But ultimately the game is for the players. This is the best time of the year. The players get the results … the players score the goals, the players make the games possible. It’s all about the players. “

He went on.

“We’ve been around for half a year and we’ve shown that we are a winning team,” Ward said. “What we are trying to achieve is becoming a fighting team. We must learn the lessons that go with it and we must ensure that we pay attention to it. That happens during different time periods, within different teams, based on leadership, based on supporting cast – I could call you “X” factors … we feel we are still moving in that direction.

“If we sit here and say that we are a losing team, as would appear from a record and a lot of other things, then we have a whole different challenge. So we feel that we are ready to take that next step Now, as a group, we have to make sure we do the things we have to do to make it possible. “

Ward officially took over this team on November 30, but CEO Brad Treliving has been trying to collect a winner since his arrival in the spring of 2014.

Expectations are high in this city and under the fan base of the Flames, certainly, and certainly among people who spend thousands of dollars every year in season tickets to surpass the team.

They continue to see this team falter, barely making it to the play-offs and barely winning a round since 2004.

That is why Ward’s press conference on Thursday evening was so fascinating – everyone wants to know what’s going on with this group and he put the cards on the table.

“Within those games that we still have, there are things that are extremely good that we do,” Ward said. “And we will have a number of things, there will be things that we are going through now, a few losses in a row. But we cannot feel that every time we lose a hockey game, the bottom of the earth falls out. Or every time that we win a game, we are ready to raise the Stanley Cup.

“I’ll tell you, it’s a lot easier when you’re traveling together, when you enjoy it and when you’re excited about it, than when you have the weight of the world on your shoulders.”

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/KDotAnderson