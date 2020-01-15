Flames goalkeeper David Rittich deserves invitation to NHL All-Star Game

TORONTO – The Big Save Dave beach vacation will have to wait.

Instead, he goes to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Flames retired David Rittich was announced Wednesday as an injury replacement for the Pacific Division, his first invitation to the annual showcase weekend.

“My wife (Nikola) is probably a bit sad now because we went to Mexico,” Rittich told FlamesTV. “But to be honest, the all-star game is a great opportunity for me and I am not a man who is going to say no.”

Rittich, who is looking for Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes, will join teammates Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk in the shindig of January 24-25 in St. Louis.

It’s a nice nod for the 27-year-old from Jihlava, Czech Republic. In his first campaign as a go-to-man of the Flames, he set a record of 18-11-5, a goal of 2.73 against the average and a saving percentage of .913.

“This means a lot to me,” Rittich said, responding to Wednesday’s news. “At the moment I can say that I am among the best players in the world in the all-star game. It’s going to be huge for me and it can certainly help me for the next steps in my career.

“I just think I’m going to enjoy that time and I want to do my best there. I just want to have fun and enjoy the time.”