Flames go with the 'fresh' guy in the net, problem is: who is it?

David Rittich enjoyed every minute of his weekend experience with the National Hockey League All-Star.

Cam Talbot enjoyed every minute of his child-free Caribbean vacation with his wife Kelly.

And both indicated they were well equipped for the upcoming, important piece of hockey to be played for the Calgary Flames – that includes the game of the week that begins with Tuesday’s clash with the St. Louis Blues (7:00 PM, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet) 960 The fan).

So what is the plan to break the upcoming schedule, since both gentlemen are rightly playing for the challenge (s) that lie ahead?

“Many things to consider,” said Flames head coach Geoff Ward after his team’s second training since the All-Star break ended. “But I don’t think it’s any different with the goalkeeper than any other position. You want to play the guy who’s fresh. You want to play the guy who gives us the best chance of winning on that particular night. But we’ve got it earlier talked about – we have a lot of confidence in both of our keepers. They both played well. “

Ward has used this story before and he is not wrong.

The Flames (26-19-5) have been very lucky with both of their netminders and with what they have put on the table this season. They both play confidently and can rely on it – especially now.

Those are nice sentiments, but who will receive this assignment this week?

First it’s Tuesday against the Blues, then Wednesday in hostile territory with a Pacific Division battle on the line against the Oilers at Rogers Place and Saturday home again for a new Battle of Alberta.

Rittich has already played the Blues twice this season, a 3-2 renewal on November 9 in the Saddledome and a 5-0 loss on November 21 in Enterprise Center.

But do you start the man who is ‘fresh’ from the All Star festivities, still buzzing after being recognized as one of the top stars in the NHL?

Or do you start the man who is ‘fresh’ after having been 16 (!) Nights without seeing live game action?

Depends on someone’s definition of “verse” …

“I think it depends on the goalkeeper and the person,” Ward said. “You have seen David come here and get extra work. It is clear that he feels that he is fresh enough. Some boys are coming back and want an extra day of rest before they start playing again …”

Goalkeeper Calgary Flames Cam Talbot blocks shots during team training on Monday, January 27, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Others?

“When I was at the All-Star Game (in 2012),” Ward continued, “Pavel Datsyuk was on our team and went to the optional morning skate to work on his game. Then, in the All-Star game, he was worried about his service lengths. “

You would think that goalkeepers look alike and judging by the way Rittich approached the weekend, he was not about to let his game slip.

But for Rittich, Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Giordano – all of whom represent the Flames on Team Pacific and were the final winners of the All-Star Game – the whole weekend has certainly given them a boost.

“I think it’s a shot in the arm in terms of trust,” Ward said. “But when you get there and you perform well against the top players in the league, I think it’s great for your confidence. The other thing, I think, is that you are close to many other players who have won and understand what so when you are in a room with those guys, you pick things up from them – for a man like Ritter, that experience is probably invaluable, and that goes for every player.

“Chucky has probably learned a few things by listening to people who have been there and guys who have won. Gio, the same. “

Rittich agreed.

“It was great,” he said. “You never think about whether you can be the guy who will be in the All Star game with those great players and great personalities. So it was a cool experience for me and my wife and I was happy to have two there other Czech players (Tomas Hertl and David Pastrnak). “

The 27-year-old has played the lion’s share of this year for the Flames, 19-12-5 with a goal of 2.77 against an average and .913 saving percentage – and after so many questions at the start of the season (“Is he ready for the starter role? “” Can he handle the workload? “), He is ready for more.

“It will be great,” said Rittich. “If you look around our dressing room, everyone wants to go there and everyone wants to be in the play-offs and go far. I think we have a very good team, very good coaching staff and really good trainers, and we can do that too.

“The break was good and it’s a long season … that was good for us and, certainly, we’re fresh.”

Speaking of ‘fresh’, Talbot happily accepted the mental and physical break between the team’s day and the All-Star break.

So, when they try to set a plan for their goalkeepers this week and incorporate Talbot into the mix, the only game worth remembering is his 29-save effort against the Edmonton Oilers on January 11 – Calgary’s second win against their provincial rivals this season.

It was his last appearance on the internet.

Common sense would dictate Talbot to start on Wednesday against his former team – and then, possibly, on Saturday. Or are you going back to Rittich on Saturday at the Oilers home, knowing that their next game will be at home against the San Jose Sharks on February 4 (which would give him a week between games)?

Talbot is not bothered by it.

“No preference,” he said. “I probably didn’t play as much as I wanted in the first half of the season, but every chance I get to play, I’m looking forward to it. It doesn’t matter who it is. I was lucky enough to play the previous one. to compete against Edmonton once, but that’s enough for me.

“If Ritty gets the rest of the games against Edmonton, I just wanted him to come back a bit. But no matter who I play, I just want to help the team win the team and play along.

“That is the most important.”

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/KDotAnderson