Flames generate a good atmosphere with victory in Vancouver

SAN JOSE – Milan Lucic held court in his locker after Saturday’s hard-fought victory at Rogers Arena, the Calgary Police Service cowboy hat on top of his sweaty lid, a bandage on the bridge of his nose, blood still seeping from that new wound and a smile – finally – on his face.

In a way, this was a perfect snapshot of the week for the Calgary Flames.

In the past seven days, the flames had absorbed their share of the licks – a one-sided shellacking of their arch rivals that turned out to be the start of a home game with three games, an injury to their captain, a call from their coach and questions about their character competition level and whether they really hate to lose.

Their 6-2 victory in Vancouver should alleviate part of that pain, part of that panic.

“It was probably our most complete game of the year,” said Lucic.

One win, even as impressive and encouraging as Saturday’s, will not completely alleviate concerns about this inconsistent couple.

It shouldn’t be either.

But a bad week does not mean that these guys also have to be written off.

“That’s the beauty and sometimes the not-so-great of being in a huge hockey market, in a huge hockey country – when you don’t play well, you hear it, and especially when you go home,” said Flames alternately captain Matthew Tkachuk of the Hullabaloo caused by their three-game bummer – back-to-back-to-back losses to the Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.

“We didn’t have the home standard we wanted, but to get going, I think it was perfect for us to be all together and get through this together against the top team in the Pacific. I thought we were doing a fantastic job delivered by responding with a great team performance.

“Now it’s up to us to respond positively to this victory and to keep doing the things we did in this game.”

There was enough to appreciate about the performance of the Flames on Saturday Hockey Day in Canada.

Johnny Gaudreau, with a few assists, looked like part of setup ace.

Mikael Backlund looked at the part of the elite shutdown center.

Tkachuk, who responded to the opening minute goal of the Canucks by dropping his gloves during his first service of the evening, looked again at the role of future captain.

Most important of all, they looked collectively at the role of the playoff team.

Vancouver was the first stop for the Flames on a four-game West Coast swing. They now face the bottom three in the Pacific Division rankings, starting with Monday’s matchup with the Sharks in San Jose (8:30 PM, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan).

“When you play such a game, you feel a lot better going into the rest of the journey,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward. “For us, as a team, and we talked a lot about it – we try to learn how we can be a competitive team. And so many of the things that happened in this hockey game can continue and talk about progress.

“I think it was a very big springboard for our boys.”

It’s not all warm and fuzzies for the Flames, who stayed away from the ice rink after arriving Sunday in San Jose.

Their minus 16 target differential is the worst among teams currently in a playoff spot.

Already operating without Captain Mark Giordano (hamstring), they cross their fingers that the supposed shoulder injury of Travis Hamonic is not too serious. The right-handed rear guard left during Rogers Arena during Saturday’s second period and did not return for the third.

They’ve only achieved two wins in the last four weeks and Ward may still have a sore throat from the blunt press on Thursday after the game, actually a plea for more despair from his skating stars. (“At this time of the year, it comes down to competing,” he said. “How much do you want it? I can’t say it more clearly than that.”)

They looked like they wanted it Saturday.

The truth is that they needed it.

Lucic, who had a goal, an assist and poked his nose after “eating the glass” while advancing an opponent in third place in the Rogers Arena, was asked what a victory could mean for his crew.

“A lot,” he replied. “Just from an emotional point of view, energy point of view, start thinking more positively and all that sort of thing. It’s never easy if you lose your captain. (Giordano) is such an important part of this team, not just on the ice, but also for what he brings from the ice and what kind of man he is. So for us to come together as a group and achieve this victory, it does a lot. “

It certainly could.

However, Saturday’s smile will soon be forgotten if they stop following positive things during a three-game cruise in four nights through California.

“That’s what we needed – we had to put together such a game,” said Dillon Dube, who achieved a career best three points in the victory in Vancouver. “It is very nice to win, so I think we should keep it up.”

