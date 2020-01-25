Flames expect Gawdin to skate between AHL all-stars

This kind of reference speaks volumes in the hockey biz.

“I remember when we signed him, when we spoke to his junior coach and he was just lyrical about him,” said Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving of prospect Glenn Gawdin. “I remember he said to us:” He is one of those guys, the higher he gets, the more he becomes a man who trusts. “

Gawdin has become exactly that for the American Hockey League’s Flames – Stockton Heat farm club.

Proof of this is that the 22-year-old center – now in its second season in the professional ranks – will skate in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California.

The showcase includes Sunday’s skill competition (6 PM MT) and Monday’s three-in-three tournament (8 PM MT). Both are broadcast on TSN2.

“Only the whole experience, I think it will be pretty cool,” said Gawdin from the all-star call. “It is definitely an honor. Going into the season is not something you are thinking about, but of course it is nice to be recognized and rewarded for a good start.”

Gawdin certainly deserves to share the ice with the AHL elite.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound. pivot point cuts at a pace of point-by-match, tops in his team and tied for the seventh of the league games with 15 goals and 25 assists in 40 outings to date.

He was twice as high in Friday’s overtime loss against the Ontario Reign – The Heat reached the break with a record of 10-10-6, second in the classification of the Pacific Division – and has overshadowed his totals since his rookie season .

“He is really smart, he is real, really competitive and he can touch a whole range of different parts of the game,” praised Treliving. “If you need a big draw, if you need a blocked shot … You just trust him. He’s going to do the right thing. He’s going to do the smart thing. And those guys who are ultra competitive and can come up with the game, can come out of situations, those are valuable players. Those two things are his business cards – his sense of hockey and competitiveness.

“In a short time he has become a really important player in all situations – both sides of special teams, five against five. And moreover to be recognized as an all-star? He has had a great year. He has made a huge step put forward. “

That is clear when you analyze the offensive statistics from Gawdin.

After collecting nearly half of his points as a rookie on the man advantage, he has proven to be an impact type of equal strength in 2019-20, with a dozen goals and 15 already helping in that standard scenario.

“He did a good job this year and said:” OK, I had a good solid campaign in my first year, and now I have to grow more. I have to expand my role, “says Heat bench boss Cail MacLean. “What I appreciate about Glenn and I think he did well is that we challenged him to be both a man who can remain an effective 200-foot player, but continues to contribute and find more ways to play a game to attack.

“Thanks to him for acknowledging that it’s not enough just to collect points and be successful in power-play situations. You have to make sure you always do it. Because when you get to the NHL, you maybe that power-play doesn’t get a chance. “

Gawdin certainly hopes he is trending towards a big competition, and this is a positive indicator.

Since the Flames moved their branch to Stockton, they have selected five other representatives for the AHL All-Star Classic – Derek Grant, Mark Jankowski, Rasmus Andersson, Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar. (Gawdin’s close friend and roommate, Matthew Phillips, was also invited this year, but he is currently repairing a fracture in his kneecap.)

Andersson, Jankowski and Mangiapane are of course now regulars at the Saddledome. The others work elsewhere in the NHL.

“Of course you notice that,” Gawdin admitted. “But if you make the all-star game, this does not necessarily mean that you will be in the NHL. I think it’s something to look at, but it’s just more or less on the right track and you know you have to keep working. Because so far everything you’ve done works. So you just have to keep doing what you brought there.

“I think the reason why we all play pro hockey is to play in the NHL, and that is clearly my goal. I think I have taken the right steps and I am going up the stairs a bit. I just have to continue to work and have the confidence that I can play there. “

The higher ups of the Saddledome are tickled by the way he is trending.

However, the staff in St. Louis wonders if they have made a mistake. You don’t often doubt the defending Stanley Cup champions, but the Blues drafted Gawdin in the fourth round in 2015 and eventually offered him no contract.

Instead, he signed an entry agreement with the Flames in November 2017, in the same season leading the Swift Current Broncos to a Western Hockey League title.

“I think that is something that will stay with me for a long time,” Gawdin said of that confidence-inspiring thing. “I mean, when it happened, I was clearly disappointed, but some people told me it was probably the best. It is quite difficult to believe them at that time, but looking back I think it was. It’s something that helped me, even though I didn’t think about it when I went through it. But certainly, that chip on my shoulder stays with me and it is. “

“If you don’t believe in yourself, I don’t think you’re going very far. You have to have that confidence in yourself to know what kind of player you are and that you can do it, and of course you have to do the work in it and all do other things that go with it.

“I think that when you have that trust deep down and the work ethic, heaven is the limit.”

