Zac Rinaldo lay in the middle of the floor of the dressing room in full gear and enjoyed the dog’s bloodbath.

Puppy-swollen by a good deal of 16 adoption-eligible fluffballs from the Cochrane Humane Society that had taken over the joint, the Flames winger became a human chew toy.

While Jerry nibbled Rinaldo’s skate side and Hank wrestled with Ebony in his arms, the cutest of a handful of little German shepherds licked his face.

“This,” said the rugged veteran, “is the best.”

A few yards away, Johnny Gaudreau sat on his knees, cuddling with a trio of cute furballs while Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund did the same in the neighborhood.

If indeed the biggest game of the year is one sleep against an Oilers team with whom they are stuck, you would not have known it on Friday.

Four consecutive wins do that for a team, just like the knowledge they were able to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 when they first met two weeks ago.

The Oilers will also come in this rematch and feel pretty good about themselves, going 4-0-1 since the Calgary game, including a 3-0-1 road trip on which former Flames goalkeeper Mike Smith played every game.

Packed with storylines and intrigues, Saturday Hockey Night in Canada marks James Neal’s first trip back to Calgary since he was exchanged for Milan Lucic this summer.

Although Flames fans will certainly be “Looing” every time he touches the puck, you can bet they get every chance they get to welcome Neal back after a non-inspiring seven-goal season in Calgary that earned him $ 5, Has paid 75 million.

The much larger storyline Saturday could revolve around the possibility that the starting netminders will be Cam Talbot and Smith, who both played on the other side of the Battle of Alberta last year.

“Smitty has played very well here lately, but we’ve always said we’re going with the guy who gives us the best chance of winning every night, and we have a lot of confidence in both guys,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. the Saddledome after an optional skate Friday.

Flames interim coach Geoff Ward’s comments were similar to a decision he is happy to see is a difficult one.

Despite the fact that Talbot wins back-to-back with one goal each, the 32-year-old still has to start three since he signed up as a free agent with the Flames this summer.

Ward is seriously considering using David Rittich, who hindered the Oilers from their first encounter.

When Tippett was asked what he would say if Smith came to him and said he “wants this game,” the coach chuckled.

“Smitty comes to me every game and says he wants this game.” – it would be very normal, “he laughed at the fiery 37-year-old who was not re-signed by the Flames after two years this summer. of service.

“Koskie (Mikko Koskinen) also wants to play.”

Tippett says he understands all the storylines around players who change sides in the Battle of Alberta, but he insists he is not interested in this at all.

“We want to play well and win,” said the first-year Oilers boss, whose club arrived in Calgary after a comeback win in Montreal on Thursday night.

“We are on a good journey. I understand that there are players who have played in each team, but once you are through a game, all of those things fade. Players are in their new team and if you go to the game tomorrow This has major consequences for the rankings. Take the personalities outside and play for the team. “

The two Alberta teams have identical 24-17-5 records as part of a Pacific Division race where the top four teams are separated by one point.

“They are a team that I think is ready to play,” said Ward from an Oilers team that was clearly not ready when they met the first game after Christmas.

“A tight distribution is good – that means that every game forces us to play at a higher level and ultimately make us a better team. You can’t enter this part of the season without a battle test and recognizing how that looks and how you can respond to it. The fact that the teams are so tight helps us in this. Ultimately, that’s what you need. “

But after Friday’s optional skate, the Flames felt they really needed puppies.