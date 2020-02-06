Flames “dodge a bullet” with the results of Giordano

The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving were relieved on Thursday because Mark Giordano’s injury is not as serious as initially feared.

The 36-year-old heart and soul captain and leader has a hamstring problem from week to week and will be placed on an injured reserve in the meantime.

There is no clear timetable for his return and the captain will certainly not play against the visiting Nashville Predators on Thursday nights.

But the relief at Scotiabank Saddledome was felt after he initially feared the worst when Giordano had descended when he was uncomfortably stretched while trying to fire a one-timer during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks .

“We’ve avoided a big bullet in our mind,” Treliving said. “Certainly good news from where we were two nights ago, thinking it might be something that could keep him out for the rest of the year.”

Treliving indicated that no surgery is needed and that the winner of the Norris Trophy 2019 is officially week by week.

Regardless of the time frame of his absence, the loss is huge for the Flames (27-21-6) who are in the middle of a play-off race in the Pacific Division with a confrontation between the Western Conference and the as-as-desperate Predators (25-20-7).

That said, the last time the Flames were without Giordano for a long time was during the 2014-15 season when he missed 21 games and with a torn biceps tendon.

Although it is a comparable timing in the sense that the Flames still have 27 games in the 2019-20 campaign, this injury is not, Giordano said.

“100 percent (different),” said Giordano, who indicated that he had suffered this type of injury sooner than on the other (left) leg. “That was something that you knew immediately that the season was (lost). There is no timeline, we go day by day, week by week. But this is very encouraging that my season is not lost and I can come back after the rehabilitation process … I am going to train hard and hopefully I can come back here soon. “

It should be noted that Giordano left Flames’ dressing room without help and without the help of crutches to address the media.

That is a good sign in itself.

“Certainly,” said Giordano. “It was clearly very stiff the (Wednesday) morning. (Thursday), I have the feeling that I am loosening and improving. These things are hard to get through the first few days and weeks. Every day you just try to get better and keep my condition up to date. “

