Flames defender Andersson signs a six-year extension

Loading...

Rasmus Andersson wants to win.

More importantly, he hates to lose.

You can’t have enough guys.

The Calgary Flames closed a possible cornerstone on Wednesday and signed the 23-year-old Andersson – now in his second full-length campaign on the Saddledome defense team – to a six-year contract extension with an annual salary limit of US $ 4.55 million. The deal starts next season after his entry-level contract ends.

“With everything he brings, this is a man who can help you win,” praised general manager Flames Brad Treliving. “His balance with the puck at such a young age is a real calling card for him, and then his competitive nature. When things are really at stake, I think it’s a quality that we value and value everyone – those players who have that internal fuel, and it’s burning it hot.

“It makes him better and it also works well on our team. He has the ability to drag people to games, and I love that side of him. He is an ultimate competitor. You need those people to be successful, and he has that characteristic. “

Good luck.

That is exactly what Andersson, now signed at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, is striving for.

“The Stanley Cup, if you could win that and if you could win that in Calgary, I think that’s the coolest thing in my life,” Andersson said shortly after Wednesday’s announcement. “That would just be incredible, especially with the kind of fans we have. Just to bring the championship back to this city, that would mean a lot to everyone, especially the players. “

While Flames fans are staring at the future, Andersson is certainly one of the reasons for optimism.

A second round in the 2015 NHL concept, No. 4, has so far collected five goals and 31 points in 135 big league games. He impressed with his balance and puck skills, with his heavy shot and his continuous development as a man who can be trusted with the most difficult defensive tasks.

He is not really a standard on the top tandem, but it is not uncommon to see him in that slot.

“Of course, more nights than others, I’m on the third pair, but it’s changing fast during games and I have almost at least one or two services with Gio (Mark Giordano) each game,” Andersson said. “And that is where you want to be. You want to be with that first pairing, and I have the feeling that I have the responsibility to also play with that top combination. That is clearly my goal, to achieve that and a steady top- to become two, top four. “

With both TJ Brodie and Travis Hamonic scheduled to become unlimited free-agents after this season, Andersson should already be a top-four competition the following winter.

This extension was high on Treliving’s list of tasks, with conversations that began last summer with Andersson’s representative, Claude Lemieux.

“We think he’s scratching the surface of the things he’s capable of right now,” Andersson’s Treliving said. “I think he will be a real solid player for us for a long time. Wherever we see his game going, he will continue to take steps. He is already playing in all situations. He is only getting better. He is a real competitive man and I see him take steps as part of the leadership of this team that is progressing. “

The Flames are currently driving a three-game winning spree and are returning to action on Thursday when they organize the Minnesota Wild in the Saddledome (7:00 PM, Sportsnet Flames / Sportsnet 960 The Fan.)

Andersson, who was approaching a limited free agency, admitted that the contract discussions had occupied him in recent weeks.

He was pumped that the deal was done. He is very happy that Calgary will be home for a very long time.

“It feels good to have a team that really believes in me,” Andersson said. “I love it here. There was no place I would rather play now.”

wgilbertson@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/WesGilbertson