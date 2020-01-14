Flames center Mark Jankowski's scoring dry spell drags on

TORONTO – This is a doubtful distinction.

The center of Calgary Flames, Mark Jankowski, has recorded the most appearances, the most ice age, of an NHL attacker who still has to tickle this season.

That would not be such a spectacular statistic at the end of October. Mid January, however, with the all-star break fast approaching, not many full-timers are still at zero.

“You don’t want to feel sorry for yourself,” Jankowski emphasized. “You just have to go to the ice rink every day to work hard and do things well. And then it will reward you. “

With the Flames enjoying a rotten day on Tuesday in Toronto, Jankowski had a rare opportunity to catch up with family and friends – people who should feel sorry for him while trying to shake this extensive case of snake bite.

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (5:00 PM MT, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan), the 25-year-old from Dundas, Ont., Has played 37 games and 403: 31 ice age so far season but still has to reach one goal.

He contributed one assist.

He is too skilled for such a stat rule to save somewhere.

Despite being a go-to in situations with few hands, Jankowski is currently struggling to find his way in the line-up of the Flames – No. 77 was a healthy scratch for back-to-back matches and for five of the last 10 dates.

“If it’s not offensive, there are many more things you can do to help the team in a positive way,” he reasoned earlier this season. “Be good on both ends of the ice. Create energy for the team. And then faceoffs and penalty kill, those are two major parts of the game that I feel I’m very proud of and something I’m good at. “

While Jankowski watched from the press, the five-game win series of Flames ended with Monday 2-0 blanking of the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Center.

The Calgary crew is now on the wrong side of a six-fold shutout at the highest level, a reminder that one of the most productive teams of the NHL in 2018-19 has now attacked the 24th overall with an average of 2.65 goals per match.

You certainly don’t pin that kind of team statistics at your fourth-line center, but it’s still astonishing that Jankowski has been such a non-factor in the attacking zone.

This is a man, you remember, who turned 14 times last winter while he used to work in a third-line slot.

This is a man who buried 17 in the previous campaign, including a four-goal outbreak in the season finale.

This is a man with a combination of size and skill that scouts swoon about.

The longest dry period of Jankowski at the highest level was 14 games without lamp lighting … so far.

And block it? Well, it’s easier said than done.

Just ask his sometimes moderate and penalty-killing friend Tobias Rieder, who continued the entire 2018-19 campaign – making up 67 times on behalf of the Edmonton Oilers – without ever finding the back of the net.

“Last year was really tough,” said Rieder, who has two markers this season. “There is also so much external pressure, right? And you put so much pressure on yourself. So when you go outside, you can pinch the stick a little too tightly. With every game you play, you have the feeling that you have to score. It is heavy. It’s hard for you. But you just have to leave the zone and do what you are good at and pucks will eventually go inside. “

Because the more you emphasize about it, the more elusive it seems.

“That’s how it felt to me last year,” Rieder nodded. “I constantly thought about it and tried to get it out of my head, but it’s not that easy.”

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 09: Noah Hanifin # 55, Mark Jankowski # 77, Michael Frolik # 67 and Tobias Rieder # 16 of the Calgary Flames celebrate a goal by Frolik against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period at the Pepsi Center on December 9 , 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

On the way to Tuesday’s action around the NHL, 455 different attackers had scored at least once this season.

Jankowski heads the list of those who did not.

What is especially disturbing is the 6-foot-4, 212-pounds. pivot hardly sends any rubber on the net. He has only registered 20 shots so far, three of those pellets on the opening night.

Many have speculated that Jankowski’s days are numbered in Flaming C. Some fans shout instead for a peek at the American Hockey League star Glenn Gawdin.

A selection in the first round in 2012, Jankowski is an eligible offer of US $ 1.75 million this summer, which seems steep for a man with his current stat-line. If the flames do not succeed, he would become an unlimited free agent.

That is why it was so fascinating that, as part of a detailed answer after Monday morning skate in Montreal, interim head coach featured Geoff Ward Jankowski as part of the long-term plan at the Saddledome.

“We see that he is an important part of our team for various reasons. Nr. 1, we feel that he is a great body with skill and he can play, so his potential to play our line-up as the years go by for him is really high, “said Ward, who has Jankowski more shutdown recently entrusted tasks. “He is a smart player with skills, and so he becomes one of our boys who is going to be a core man. So in terms of expanding our culture or spreading our culture to the next generation of players in our team, he is one of those guys that we consider an important part of it.

“For us there is a lot upside down. So it is more important that we give him the feeling that he is important and that he is part of it. I think as a player, if you are not there every day, what happens first , you get to a point where you just go: “You know what? The only way this is going to change is to start working and make the changes to my game that I need and get away from there. “And he must understand that it is a process, that it is not necessarily a negative thing.

“We think he’s handling it well. He’s treating it like a professional,” Ward continued. “The fact that there’s a bit of competition in our line-up is a good thing. And he needs to understand that, because when he is the man who is an experienced player and when he is a man who leads our culture and is a core man, he can help the young player who is in the same situation as he is today, and so this is an important process for us that we are going through now, because it is the transition that teams go through when they learn to become a winning team and a fighting team.

“And we feel that he is a big part of that for us.”

Right now, Jankowski must have the feeling that a huge monkey is lying on his back.

While his dry spell drags, it is probably becoming increasingly difficult to look at the bright side.

“I know what I am capable of,” Jankowski said. “I have scored some goals in this competition. I just have to remind myself that I know what I’m capable of.”

