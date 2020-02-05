Flames Captain Mark Giordano undergoes MRI; no update yet

“It’s great when he’s ready to go. If he isn’t, this is an opportunity for other boys to step out ‘

Uncertainty revolves around Mark Giordano and his status for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

And possibly further.

The 36-year-old captain of the Calgary Flames underwent an MRI on Wednesday afternoon to help determine the severity of a lower body injury.

There were no responses from the team at the time of the press – and that included reports from head coach Geoff Ward.

“The only thing we know is that the most important setup is on the ice,” Ward said. “So when he’s ready to go, that’s great. If he’s not, it’s a chance for other guys to step out.

“We have been talking about the depth of our line-up all year round. Now we can get the chance to see it.”

Ward said he saw Giordano walking alone on Wednesday morning before the flames hit the ice at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Despite Ward’s positivity on a doom and gloomy day, the team does not overlook the severity of this potentially devastating loss.

They will probably bring more news to the public on Thursday morning and also give an indication of their short-term solutions. However, their long-term solutions can be more complex depending on the length of time for which their leader of heart and soul is sidelined.

Does this mean that they are looking elsewhere for a blueliner with the National Hockey League’s trade deadline on February 24? Possible.

But internally they are currently looking inside.

“Usually one of the two things happens,” Ward explained. “You come together as a group, the boys get on together and they all start pulling a little more and it jumps your team to play harder and play better … or, conversely, is it to let you be influenced in a negative way. We must of course make a decision.

“But we are confident that the boys in the line-up can step up and they can choose option A instead of option B.”

Head coach Geoff Ward of Calgary Flames reacted to Mark Giordano’s injury after team training on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Giordano had left Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the sputtering San Jose Sharks after he had awkwardly stretched when he tried to fire a one-timer. With just over six minutes to go in the second period, he almost did the splits as he fell on the ice and stood up very slowly. He saw his right hamstring / back of his leg lying on the couch and tried to test it at the next stop, skating carefully and shaking both legs before retiring to the dressing room.

“We had an empty net and I thought we were scoring, so I wasn’t looking at Gio, I was looking at the net,” Rasmus Andersson said about the game that looked innocent. “Then I saw him in the corner … too bad actually. He hit a bad spot and tried to shoot a one-timer because he tried to shoot it into an empty net. One leg went one way and the other went the other way.

“Hopefully it won’t be too bad. It can happen to anyone. To be honest. It was hard to watch. Especially the leader he is and what he brings, night in and night out.”

Travis Hamonic agreed.

“I thought (the puck) went inside, to be honest,” he said. “I think the puck was a bit in front of him or behind, I haven’t really seen it yet, to be honest. He’s not someone – at least in my time here – you ever see on the ice. I don’t think that He has missed a game here since I was a flame You never want to see someone come over But for someone who never shows pain it is a little worrying if you don’t see him on the ice Hopefully it will not be long term.

“No matter how important it is on the ice, you always feel its impact in the room.”

Giordano has been a resident Ironman, at least since he has been the team captain since the 2013-14 season. That year he broke his ankle and missed 18 games after blocking a shot early in the campaign. The following year he missed 21 games with a torn bicep tendon.

The last four seasons (from 2015 to 2019) he was completely healthy and missed only five games – one in preparation for playoffs in 2016-17, two last year due to a suspension of two games for Mingo Koivu of Minnesota Wild and two against the end of the season to prepare for play-offs.

Coming season to win the Norris Trophy for his contributions, Giordano has had a static off-year with five goals and 22 assists – but the team may not have shown their best things this season. But he does record a pile of ice age, so that the flames are led at an average of 23:57 a night.

The record of the Flames without Giordano since 2013-14 is 20-20-5 by the way.

“He’s your captain,” Ward said. “So it’s a huge piece for us. You not only lose a man, one of your top two defenders. You also, potentially, lose your leader if it turns out to be something serious for a certain period of time. Every time you man who loses that status from your line-up can have a major impact, but for us we must resist it and make sure that if he misses some time, we are ready to fill the emptiness he leaves behind.

“I don’t think a man can do that – but I think a lot of guys can do that if we work on it together.”

Missed the time of Mark Giordano since becoming captain of Flames in 2013-14:

2013-14 – 64 GP – Missed 18 games with a broken ankle – Flame record: 6-11-2

2014-15 – 61 GP – Missed 21 games with a torn bicep tendon — Flame record: 12-6-3

2015-16 – 82 GP

2016-17 – 81 GP – Missed last game of the season in preparation for play-offs – Record for flames: 0-1-0

2017-18 – 82 GP

2018-19 – 78 GP – Served a two-game suspension for Mikko Koivu knees; Sat two games by the end of the season to prepare for play-offs – Flames record: 2-2-0

2019-20 – 54 GP

[email protected]

Twitter: @KDotAnderson