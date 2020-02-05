Flames can be confronted with a season-changing scenario with possible Giordano injuries

CALGARY – Oh, Gio goes there.

Those were the words of thousands of anxious Calgary Flames fans watching Captain Mark Giordano stumble through the ice and finally walk down the corridor to the dressing room on Tuesday evening.

Done for the night.

All this can change in the worst fights.

Late in the second period of the loss of the Flames 3-1 for the humble San Jose Sharks, the captain of Calgary lam came on after an innocent one-timer who suddenly became awkward with his legs towards the splits. He then remained on the ice for a few seconds as the game continued, a strange move for the defender of the tough nails.

A Sharks player told Sportsnet that he heard the 36-year-old say, “I tore my hamstring.” A cameraman on the side heard the same thing.

At the next advertising block, Giordano returned to the ice for a test, followed by a walk through the tunnel to the room. The team did not provide an update except that he would not return to action.

The mood in the dressing room suggested that the situation is bad, although it is hard to say how devastating it was to just follow an 8-3 humiliation with a loss of lottery feed.

“He’s our leader, so if you don’t worry, you’ll have a problem,” said Michael Stone. “He is a big part of our team – probably the majority of our team. So hard to see him leave the game there.”

No one was willing to provide information as usual in these situations, but Assistant Martin Gelinas told Sportsnet The Fan 960 after the game that Giordano was in great pain.

If this is serious, so is the state of affairs in Calgary.

“It is potentially a huge loss,” said interim coach Geoff Ward, who would only say it was an injury to the lower body. “We will worry about things as they unfold. At the moment, it’s all speculation, so we’ll wait and see what the doctors say. But potentially it’s a big loss.”

As a pedestrian as his season was, this team cannot afford to lose a player with the status and importance of Giordano for a long time.

The club is not deep enough at the back. And teams cannot replace the defending Norris Trophy winners.

At a time when some of the team’s six regular defenders are going through a considerable turbulence, this is a blow that can seriously change Calgary’s chances of the play-offs, not to mention the approach to trading .

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Suddenly the need for a right winger is overshadowed by the need for a top four blueliner.

A running UFA such as Brenden Dillon could be in play instead of a Tyler Toffoli, Chris Kreider or Kasperi Kapanen.

Once considered the backbone of the flames, the defense corps is now full of question marks.

After a few tough outings against the Oilers, Noah Hanifin and the little used Stone were bumped into the third unit to start the game on Tuesday. Travis Hamonic let TJ Brodie and Rasmus Andersson play alongside Giordano.

Next on the depth chart is Oliver Kylington, who was scratched Tuesday after another rough patch.

On the farm?

Alex Yelesin, Rinat Valiev and Brandon Davidson, who played three NHL games together this season.

Do not think that the solution can rush back the first round jewel Juuso Valimaki, which is in month six of a six to nine month rehabilitation after knee surgery. He started skating alone this week, but is by no means close to a return, let alone an important assignment in the bigs.

“He is our best defender and probably our hardest worker and one of our best if not the best player,” said Matthew Tkachuk of Giordano. “It’s definitely a big gap, but guys in this room can only fill that in through the committee. You can’t have one person doing what he does, so you have to do it as a group.”

In a season full of twists and turns, the combination of shark losses and at the same time losing their star defender can become a devastating twist of destiny.

Everyone is guessing how someone reacts on and off the ice.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but when someone leaves the game, it’s not a good feeling,” says Sean Monahan. “He is clearly the leader of our team and a very important player for us. But when such a man goes down, boys have to go one step further and play a role. You have to win games for boys who are fighting for you.”

They didn’t do that.

And it can shake the flames.