Flames’ Cam Talbot amused fight brings him to the point of hockey history

CALGARY – Cam Talbot must make a confession.

“I’ve always wanted a goalie fight,” said the soft Flames retired Monday.

“I was joking recently that I can retire now and remove it from the bucket list. But my wife always said, “If you ever fight against Smitty (Mike Smith) or (Robin) Lehner, I’m going to kill you,” because they’re so big. And of course the first man I fight is Smitty.

“My wife wasn’t too happy after the race. She drove to the race and after it happened I had to drive her car home. She got a few drinks to settle down that she was so mad at me, so I had to go to drive home. “

It happened Saturday night in a center ice waste in the Saddledome that has since been viewed more than the Irish.

House of the flames

Everyone (except Kelly Talbot) loves a goalie fight, especially in the middle of a renewed Battle of Alberta that had never seen one before.

The NHL hadn’t seen one since 2013 when Ray Emery and Braden Holtby did it.

Little did Talbot know that his fight had taken him one step away from joining an exclusive club of goalkeepers with Gordie Howe guard tricks.

Yes it’s one thing.

Five of the 12 NHL goalkeepers who scored a goal also succeeded in adding a fight and an assist to their resume, including Smith.

The other four include Billy Smith, Chris Osgood, Jose Theodore and, predictably, Ron Hextall.

“I’m actually surprised that so many guys did it,” Talbot said, 32.

“I think it makes sense given all the 80s and 90s fights. It makes sense for boys who have scored goals to catch someone at some point.”

So does it make sense that a man with two of the three elements tries to add the most difficult one?

“Maybe I should go for it,” Talbot laughed, saying that his only scoring attempt was in junior hockey when he hit the post.

“If we have two goals, it can come to mind. I wouldn’t do it with a one goal lead.”

Good answer.

He was also afraid to follow the outstretched finger of ex-teammate Darnell Nurse, who warned Talbot that Smith was waiting in the middle to dance.

“Thanks for that buddy – I think they knew how it would work for me,” he laughed at Nurse’s gesture that a melee followed late in the second period when Talbot and teammates made an exception to a Sam Gagner stab with a puck under the keeper.

“I was already in the fighting, and (Smith) waited, so,” let’s go. “I’ve seen him, he’s a big boy, so I knew it wasn’t going to be right for me. But at the same time, it was just one of those things that felt it was right. I felt I had to to do. ‘

Weighted by 25 pounds by the six-foot-five Smith, Talbot was on the receiving end of some solid rights in a fight that he clearly lost.

In the eyes of his teammates, he was a winner for appearing.

No one lost in the eyes of an enchanted hockey world.

“I got a few messages from boys in their team and they just said (Smith) respected me because I met him there, and I respected him because he did the same,” said Talbot, whose phone blew up a few minutes after the struggle on Hockey Night in Canada.

“They did not tell me that I would not go back until the referees had arranged it with a five-minute break. By the time I switched off my equipment, I had about 45 messages. It was people at home and people from here. It was crazy the response we received. “

Talbot said he did better in his only other hockey scrap, which came as a junior star.

“I fought a junior player and we had a line brawl and we were on the penalty kill so I had to catch someone,” said Talbot, who fought a player that night, not a keeper.

“I have suspended the last two games of the season.”

While he and Smith were kicked out of the game for their fight, there will be no suspensions.

His wife, however, still has to deal with the consequences.

“The first thing they turned on in the morning was that highlight and (the kids) saw it -” daddy and a bad guy, “he laughed.

“I wasn’t there, but my wife told me.”