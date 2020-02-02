Flames call on Robinson to enjoy the reunification of high school with Gaudreau

The high school hockey coach of Buddy Robinson shines with pride.

“It’s like there’s another son playing in the NHL,” said Guy Gaudreau.

Better still, the actual son of Guy and sorta son are currently skating on the same forward line for the Calgary Flames.

Johnny Gaudreau is of course an established star in the Saddledome.

His … eh … buddy, Buddy, arrived at Aton’s Stockton Heat a week ago, a long-awaited return to major competitions after 37 months of glances at the highest level.

“The moment John found out Buddy was getting dressed for the first game, he immediately texted me,” said Guy Gaudreau. “I know he was very enthusiastic about it. It is not that this is just an acquaintance or someone with whom he only played for a year. They grew up together. They hang together in the summer. They raise together. They skate together. They do everything together.

“They are pretty close, so it’s pretty cool.”

Now Robinson and Gaudreau are logging their services together again, just like they did as teenagers at Gloucester Catholic High School in Camden County, NJ. They even made contact for a purpose – Buddy’s first funeral in Flaming C and his second career in NHL action – in the crooked home loss of Saturday for the Edmonton Oilers.

Sounds like the stuff of dreams, even like the 8-3 drubbing from Connor McDavid & Co. more like a nightmare.

“It is bittersweet. I just go there and work hard, still trying to make a name for myself,” said Robinson, who also scraped Jujhar Khaira on Saturday – a struggle that may have been knocked off the peak reel by knuckle-magicians Cam Talbot and Mike Smith.

Edmonton Oilers Jujhar Khaira fights Buddy Robinson of the Calgary Flames during NHL hockey in Calgary on Saturday 1 February 2020. Al Charest / Postmedia

“These are two big points that we lose in the rankings of a team we got stuck with, so that definitely hurts the most. Definitely a special moment for myself to score a goal after all this time and a friend like have them help during a cool game, but it is something that I just have to put in the memory bank and get ready to go back to work.

“It’s going fast, these last 30 games, and when I’m here to influence this team, I just have to work harder and make sure these games don’t happen anymore.”

The flames were on Super Bowl Sunday, extra time to stew that they were ashamed of their arch rivals in their own ice rink.

Robinson ‘s first period marker was even one of the few feel-good moments for the locals in a game that got out of hand.

Gaudreau took care of the pass and then took out the souvenir holder.

The Saddledome fans have fully embraced the 28-year call and responded with “Buddy!” Buddy! “

“We were just high school kids from South Jersey, who probably wouldn’t make it,” Johnny Gaudreau said prior to Saturday’s collision. “We are both very happy that we have played with some good players, good teams and we have worked hard and found a way to get here. And now we are in the same line, so it’s a cool story.”

Indeed.

These childhood friends last skated side by side during the 2009-10 campaign at Gloucester Catholic – Gaudreau as a class 10 student, Robinson as a sprouted senior who was about a foot taller than his friend.

Johnny Hockey, long before someone called him that, had an average of three points per game for the Rams that season.

“I, I was just happy to be on his line – helped me get some points,” recalled Robinson, now listed at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds. “Although he was 5-foot-5 or whatever he was, it was something special. And he continued to prove that people were wrong about his height. In every competition he went to, people would say,” Not in this competition. He is too small for this competition. “And he would dominate and then move on to the next competition.” Nah, too small, too small. “And he would dominate again and move on.

“Now there are 400 NHL games and almost a point-per-game here 400 years later. It is something special and I am very proud of him, only from the perspective of a friend. “

CALGARY, AB – FEBRUARY 1: Buddy Robinson # 53 of the Calgary Flames celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on February 1, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung / Getty Images)

Robinson is determined to expand this high school reunion.

The new man in number 53 finally achieved double digits in NHL games played during Saturday’s Battle of Alberta.

His career count includes three outings with the Ottawa Senators in 2015-16, four more the following winter and now a hat trick of twirls with the Flames.

Before he prepared for Tuesday’s confrontation with the St. Louis Blues, he had waited 1,143 days between the games in the big league.

“And it certainly felt that long,” Robinson said. “In the beginning it just feels like another day – you have taken a nap, you have something to eat – but then you go on the ice to warm up and the stadium is full and there are people everywhere and it is loud and you’re like, “OK, I’m back.”

“This is a great opportunity for me. It’s surreal and it’s just very tempting to make you work harder and make a name for yourself and play a role in this team. “

Robinson understands that one of the keys to staying around the Saddledome gets the most out of its size on the front check.

He admitted after his debut in Flames that he was more about finesse than physically as a riser, “and then Johnny’s dad beat that out of me when I turned 6 feet-6.”

“Coach Guy was my coach throughout high school, until I left for junior,” Robinson said. “He has had a lot of influence on me. I spent a lot of time with John and I see his father every day in the summer when we skate on the ice rink. Still the same ice rink, the same dressing rooms in which we dress. And he’s still out there and it makes us difficult if we play it wrong.

“We called him (Tuesday) after the game and he gave us s – because we didn’t score. That’s who he is. He keeps us honest and we love it. He just wants us to score and win. That’s all.”

They scored Saturday.

The other part … not so much.

There are often line-up changes after a demoralizing defeat, but Robinson has certainly earned a new audition.

“It’s pretty wild – the high school team that I coach, I still coach them and we had a game on Wednesday night and I told the kids:” Look, two boys, played together here … “” Guy Gaudreau said. “It’s pretty cool. And I’m proud of Buddy. He’s stuck to it.”

