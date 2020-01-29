Flames call on Robinson for a long-awaited return to major competitions

For Calgary Flames, Buddy Robinson called, this was a long time approaching – a waiting game that included more than three years, a total of 1,143 days and 269 trips at the American Hockey League level.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old right winger was finally rewarded with a new nibble of NHL promotion.

“As a competitor you never want to settle for a competition below,” Robinson said prior to a fight with the St. Louis Blues in the Saddledome, his first major competition look since December 2016. “You always want to be the best and you want always compete at the best level, so you just want to go out and prove that you can stay here.

“Because you are always in the National League and you are an athlete who plays at the highest level, that really is unbeatable.”

You couldn’t wipe the smile off Robinson’s mug after Tuesday’s morning skate.

Johnny Gaudreau wore a game face more, but he also tickled.

After all, the left bank of the superstar worked to convince his close friend and fellow resident of New Jersey to sign with the Flames in 2018 as a free agent.

“Obviously a lifelong friend,” Gaudreau said about Robinson, his high school teammate at the Catholic Rams of Gloucester. “Most of the American League teams he is part of, the NHL teams have been really good, so he’s been struggling for call-ups during his career. It’s great to see him get a chance.

“He is excited that he will get a chance tonight and he deserves it.”

He earned it with a team-leading 16 goals so far this season with the Flames branch in Stockton, Calif.

Prior to Tuesday’s tilt, Robinson had had a total of seven nights of NHL know-how, each on behalf of the Ottawa Senators in 2016.

His CV also contains stints as a farmhand for the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks.

“We like many things he puts on the table,” said Flames Robinson interim coach Geoff Ward. “He is a large, slender body. He plays hard. He can skate. He is defensively responsible. And he does good work around the net of the opposition and in the lock.

“So we think he can add something.”

In his quest to stay with the Saddledome, Robinson has a few things for him.

He is not a dump truck, but at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, he brings some size to the cast of Calgary.

He is also a right-handed shot, and they are scarce. (In addition to Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan, the rest of the front regulars of the Flames are lefts.)

“It’s still a dream of mine because I was a kid, being a full-time National League player, and I don’t think I’ll ever give up,” Robinson said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “To be able to take such a photo so late in my career, it is quite special for me. I’m pretty excited. I get the butterflies in warm up and then just play hockey, as if I know how to do that.

“I’ll just do my best to fly around tonight and make an impression.”

– Wes Gilbertson