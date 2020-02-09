Flames bounce back after a slow start, kink skid with victory over Canucks

VANCOUVER – It was too early to know if the Calgary Flames were flat.

Matthew Tkachuk was apparently unwilling to risk it.

Just 34 seconds after Saturday’s national anthem and with his team already on the scoreboard at Rogers Arena, Tkachuk dropped his mittens for a spicy scrap with Vancouver Canucks center JT Miller.

The 22-year-old winger not only caused a spark, he also scored when the Flames broke from a three-game slide with a 6-2 triumph over the leading Canucks in the Pacific Division.

Flames interim coach Geoff Ward has talked endlessly in recent days about emotional attachment to the game, about the importance of playing angry instead of having their frustrations turn into self-pity.

Tkachuk got the message.

Perhaps the Flames would have been fine after allowing a goal in the opening team, but their captain of the future caused a shock of energy in his knuckle with Miller.

Suddenly, despite their recent misery, the Calgary crew is only three points behind the lead in a crowded Pacific.

Derek Ryan was also crucial for Calgary’s victory in Vancouver. The third line center came in order early and then did everything else during the second period of Dillon Dube.

Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist, while Sean Monahan and Tobias Rieder also scored.

It was not just good news for the Flames defender Travis Hamonic withdrew to the dressing room in the second period after he was rubbed by Miller along the boards and although he returned just before the break, he logged only one shift before he left again.

Hamonic skates on the highest pair since captain Mark Giordano sustained a hamstring injury on Thursday. If he now joins Giordano on the shelf, that would be a significant loss.

With Giordano out, Tkachuk’s upcoming leadership could be seen again at Rogers Arena.

The start of Saturday was far from ideal for the team outside the city, with the Flames surrendering a goal – Tanner Pearson, out of the slot machine, doing the honor – in the first team.

In the ensuing confrontation, Tkachuk and Miller went straight forward with a sling.

The score was quickly tied. Lucic slammed on the brakes and spied on a lagging Ryan, who squeaked a shot past Jacob Markstrom.

Tkachuk had come out of the penalty area for a few minutes when Johnny Gaudreau made his way three-on-two. Although initially refused on a stick to his backhand, the rebound knocked Tkachuk’s foot away and dribbled over the goal line.

The other boys had a happy break late in the opening at Stanza. Tkachuk tried a routine edge around the endboards in his own zone, but the puck bounced instead on an all-by-lonely Adam Gaudette, who capitalized for an unsupported count.

The purpose of Dube would not have been possible if not for Ryan’s handiwork. He grabbed rookie sensation Quinn Hughes near the blue line, threw the puck into the corner and by the time Dube had picked him up and was ready to aim and shoot from the top of the right circle, offered no. 10 a screen in front.

Lucic was parked on the edge of the blue paint for a new version of a power play from the third period, while Monahan – reunited with line sizes Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm – scored the dagger with four minutes to go.

The next step for the Flames is Monday’s meeting with the Sharks in San Jose (8:30 PM MT, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan), the second stop on this four-game trek.

AH, THE MEMORIES

Flames, Canucks, Hockey Day in Canada … What can go wrong?

It was on this showcase day six years ago, back in January 2014, that these rivals from the Pacific Division dropped their gloves for a full fight at the opening round. (Calgary’s scrappers, to refresh your memory, were tough guys Brian McGrattan and not-so-usual suspects Chris Butler, Blair Jones and Ladislav Smid.)

The fighting almost went on at the first break, with Vancouver’s seething skipper, John Tortorella, rushing down the corridor leading to the visitors’ dressing room.

All in all, the two squadrons combined 204 penalty minutes.

The Flames have only four holdovers of that Saturday-Night’s Alright incident, including the injured captain Mark Giordano.

With two other defenders ejected after the fight, TJ Brodie pulled that 35:42 ice age that evening, his career high – with four minutes!

The Mikael Backlund flame center has also registered its heaviest workload. He defeated all Flames ahead with 27:07 action. (He has never been north, before or since 25 minutes.)

Monahan was then a 19-year-old rookie. That was his 42nd performance at NHL level and it must have been an eye-opener.

