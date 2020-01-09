Flames bet on the top of Andersson with long-term extension

Loading...

Shortly after he laid the wraps on the Chicago Blackhawks and emotionally said goodbye to his father, Rasmus Andersson stepped into the team bus and looked at his phone.

There he found an e-mail worth $ 27.3 million.

“I saw the deal once I got on the bus and I immediately sent it to him and we Facetimed on the bus,” Andersson said, painting the kind of photo that people dream of.

“It was a bit difficult (to keep it quiet). We talked about it a bit (Wednesday) morning and about the possibility and he was really happy and proud. It was cool to see him and share with him. “

The kind of paternal dedication in which Peter left his coaching job in Malmö, Sweden to fly back and forth for 14,000 km to see his son for two days of the father’s journey paid his family a six-year contract extension signed by Rasmus Wednesday. It pays $ 4.55 million a year.

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season NOW. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

At first glance, casual Flames fans might suggest that it is much higher than the kind of price tag you would expect for a third-pair defender with just three goals, 12 points and a min-11 rating this season.

However, this is all about the advantage of a 23-year-old who is much fitter, more focused and proven than two summers ago.

It was then the second round selection of the Barrie Colts decided to spend seven weeks of his summer in Calgary and devote himself to proving that he was able to cut off pounds and physically form a player who was destined to stand next to Mark at the top of Flames, next to Mark Giordano next season.

“Looking back on it after signing this deal, it was probably the best decision of my life,” said Andersson, whose fitness level still had a long way to go to reach the rock-solid, six-foot-one, £ 214 physique that he now employs.

“I don’t have as many points or goals at this stage as I would like, but I still feel like I’m playing solid games. And right now we’re winning games 2-1 and 3-2 as opposed to last year when they Were 5-3.

“It was a good time to draw. Although you keep telling yourself that you don’t think about it, you think about it. “

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

Andersson and the Flames would become a limited free agent this summer and started to talk with a contract in the summer before they decided to get a few games under his belt. He spoke with teammate and colleague Elias Lindholm about the luxury and safety of a six-year deal.

He also spoke regularly with his good friend, Andre Burakovsky from Colorado, who complained about the dangers and stress of constantly playing on short-term pacts.

“It’s about so much money and safety and I just wanted to play and didn’t want to think about it anymore, so we felt like we came to an agreement this morning and it was a fairly simple decision to make.”

The same applies to Treliving.

“Projections are always involved, but he is a good player who is only getting better,” said the Flames GM, who clearly made another smart signature.

“What people don’t see is that he’s a real competitor. The kind you want in your organization. You can never get enough of it. To get him on that number … a good deal for him. Nice to see him security at 23. And I think it will be a good deal for us. “

Pinder & Steinberg

Brad Treliving on Rasmus Andersson contract extension

January 8, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Treliving maintains that although Andersson’s fitness levels have been called into question for some time, he has never doubted that he was an NHLer.

“His talent was good enough to get him into the competition – the only question was how well he would let himself go,” said Treliving, who has now signed three of his current blueliners for next year – Giordano, Noah Hanifin and Andersson. (Injured Jusso Valimaki also has a contract).

“He came here a few years ago and didn’t play, but watched it and tasted how pros work. This man is an intelligent child and he recorded everything.

“He is not the first man to work on things and he plunged in and made sure he had every opportunity to not only make our team, but also make the levels that I think he can.

“He discovered it. I am very proud of him and I have often told him that. He’s on my way for me. “

Pinder & Steinberg

Andersson: “It was a fairly easy decision” to sign in Calgary for another six years

January 8, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Andersson starts most games on the third pair this year, but his versatility has killed him fines and crew of the second power-play unit with his heavy shot.

Sometimes he switches with TJ Brodie on the top unit, which is little doubt that he will do full time next year when the Brodie contract expires.

Treliving will not pair him as his future top-pair defender, but since he is their best right defender, it is clear that he will lose his performance.

“I play quite a few games in top pairing, so they will never tell you next year:” You’re going to be a top pair defenseman, “that’s one of the things you have to work for and then work to keep it and really solidify yourself, “he said.

“That’s my next challenge. It’s a lot of money and now you have to live up to it.”

Treliving declined to comment on how this would affect the possibility of re-signing Travis Hamonic while waiting for UFA.

“I don’t see anyone bothered by this – we need as many good players as we can,” Treliving said.

“I don’t like to talk about someone in particular. We need six defenders every night and ten per season. We keep looking at other contracts that are open.”