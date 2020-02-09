Flames beat Canucks to break three-game slip

VANCOUVER – Dillon Dube had a career-high three-point evening with a goal and two assists when the Calgary Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 Saturday.

Milan Lucic and Derek Ryan each had a goal and assisted for the Flames (28-22-6), who broke a losing three-match slip. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Tobias Rieder, in an empty net, also had goals. Both Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau have two assists.

The win brings Calgary to the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes and three points behind the Canucks leading the Pacific Division.

Tanner Pearson and Adam Gaudette scored for the Canucks (30-21-5) who lost their third consecutive game and saw a home-winning end of nine games.

Vancouver goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots. Flames’ goalkeeper David Rittich made 25 saves.

Lucic suggested Calgary 4-2 on a power play at 6:48 of the third and tapped a Backlund shot past Markstrom for his fifth goal of the season. Monahan made it 5-2 at 16:01 on a nice feed from Gaudreau.

The flames led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Dube gave Calgary the lead with just under three minutes in the second with a shot from the high slot. Markstrom was screened at play by a fight for the net between rookie Canuck defender Quinn Hughes and Ryan.

The teams were tied 2-2 after an initial period that saw a goal and fought in the first 35 seconds.

The Canucks scored with just 34 seconds passed. Pearson took a pass from Hughes, turned around and fired a low shot under Rittich. At the next confrontation, Vancouver’s J.T. Miller dropped the gloves with Tkachuk.

Ryan tied the game at 4:20 on a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. Markstrom was shown on Canuck’s piece forward Jake Virtanen.

Tkachuk made it 2-1 after an escape at 12:08. Markstrom saved a path at the first shot, but the puck in Tkachuk’s skate.

Gaudette scored his first goal in 15 games at 6:13 PM. He bounced on a bad jump off the boards behind the Calgary net and raised a shot over an astonished Rittich.

COMMENTS: â € ¦ The longest home-winning series of Canucks is 11 games between 3 February and 19 March 2009. â € ¦ Vancouver’s Brock Boeser left the game in the third period and held his arm after a collision with Andrew Mangiapane of Calgary. â € ¦ Forward Micheal Ferland, who missed 41 out of 43 concussions, skated for the first time with the Canucks on Saturday and expects to go to the AHL on a conditioning stint. â € ¦ Calgary has given up the opening goal 33 times in the last 56 games.