Flames at Sharks GameDay: Off to California after a big win

MONDAY

Calgary Flames (28-22-6) at San Jose Sharks (24-27-4)

8:30 in the evening. at SAP Center (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960 The Fan)

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau vs. Sharks D Brenden Dillon

Johnny Gaudreau would be the first to tell you that this was not his best season in the National Hockey League. But on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, the game boss looked like old hues as he buzzed and the puck around. With a few assists and reunited with his old friends on the first line, this may be the start of something good. Now that the NHL trade deadline is approaching and San Jose may be sellers this season, the name Sharks Brenden Dillon has been thrown into the mix. He is 29 and records a large part of the minutes per game and can seamlessly connect with most teams.

VANCOUVER, BC – FEBRUARY 08: Sean Monahan # 23 of the Calgary Flames is congratulated by teammate Johnny Gaudreau # 13 after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during NHL action at Rogers Arena on February 8, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam / Getty Images)

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

ROUSING RESPONSE

After receiving a whip in the media from head coach Geoff Ward about their recent play, it was up to the players to respond to the ice. With Saturday’s emphatic 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, they broke a three-game losing skid and defeated their Pacific Division rivals in the process. They woke up Sunday morning at a Wild Card spot and headed to a sunny sky in California, where they will continue their four-game road trip. After Monday’s collision, they are back-to-back races at L.A. and Anaheim on Wednesday and Thursday. A win on Saturday was nice, but can they do it again?

HOW IS HAMONIC?

There was no update for blueliner Travis Hamonic after Saturday’s game in Vancouver after he hit a hit on the JT Miller boards. Hamonic had gone to the dressing room in the second period and returned just before the break. But he only logged one shift before he was gone forever. With Mark Giordano already repairing a hamstring problem and depending on the severity of Hamonic’s injury, the Flames may have to call for reinforcements from their AHL branch in nearby Stockton.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Did the sharks visit the flames last week? In a casual planning whim, the two teams face each other six nights apart after the sharks have entered the Saddledome and casually made use of a struggling Flames group, which they defeated 3-1 on February 4. After Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Nashville, Flames head coach Geoff Ward, she roasted seven minutes in a row and challenged them to respond. The Sharks have won both encounters against the Flames this season after another 3-1 decision at SAP Center on October 13. They will compete against each other before the March 23rd season in Calgary is over.

Flames goalkeeper David Rittich guards the net while Calgary Flames defender Michael Stone and San Jose Sharks battle the center of Dylan Gambrell for the puck during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome on February 4, 2020.

Sergei Belski-VS TODAY Sport

AARON IS GREAT

Netminder Aaron Dell played back-to-back games in Alberta, stopped 59 of 62 shots and took victories against the Flames and Oilers. All indications are that he will keep the net for the time being. Dell is of course an Airdrie resident and has impressively recorded his 100th NHL competition on Thursday in Edmonton. Impressive because he took the less traveled path to go to the NHL, from the CHL to the ECHL, to the AHL before signing up as a free agent in San Jose.

MORE SHARKS

C Logan Couture skated twice, the first time since breaking his ankle … C Joe Thornton became the 14th player to score 1500 NHL points last week with his two assists against Calgary … Next for the sharks ? Back-to-back games in Winnipeg and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday … The Sharks have a mini-win streak with two games … Tomas Hertl is only expected back in September after an operation on his left knee a week ago. The attacker tore his ACL and MCL in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on January 29.

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Elias Lindholm

Andrew Mangiapane – Mikael Backlund – Matthew Tkachuk

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Sam Bennett – Mark Jankowski – Tobias Rieder

Defense

TJ Brodie – Travis Hamonic

Noah Hanifin – Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington – Michael Stone

goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

LINES LINES

forwards

Evander Kane – Barclay Goodrow – Patrick Marleau

Timo Meier – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc

Melker Karlsson – Alex True – Stefan Noesen

Marcus Sorensen – Maxim Letunov – Dylan Gambrell

Defense

Brenden Dillon – Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek – Mario Ferraro

goaltenders

Aaron Dell

Martin Jones

INJURIES

Flames – D Mark Giordano (lower body), D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

Sharks – C Logan Couture (left ankle), C Tomas Hertl (left knee), C Joel Kellman (lower body), D Dalton Prout (upper body)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Sunday’s promotion)

Flames: 20.3% (32 from 158, 12th)

Sharks: 16.2% (24-for-148, 26th)

Penalty kick (prior to Sunday’s promotion)

Flames: 81.5% (12th)

Sharks: 86.9% (1st)