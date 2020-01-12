Flames assistant GM Chris Snow has 'hope' after a promising ALS test

Chris Snow has lost several family members to family ALS. Recently the assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames lost his father to the disease a year and a half ago.

Chris and his wife, Kelsie Snow, always knew there was a possibility that he could be diagnosed next time.

“I think at some point you think enough bad things have happened to you and you may miss these,” said Kelsie on Saturday during After Hours on Hockey Night in Canada.

Chris Snow, 38, never thought much about progressive neurodegenerative disease until his cousin died five years ago at the age of 28.

“When it hit our family that way, beating my uncles at the age of 48 and 52, it became more real to me,” Chris said. “Then it became a concern.”

Last June, Chris discovered that he also suffers from family ALS.

He was training in a hotel gym in Denver during the play-offs when he realized he didn’t have the same grip in his fingers and outer part of his right hand. He suspected that it was ALS immediately.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, causes the muscles in a person’s body to break down. It gradually paralyzes those who are diagnosed because their brains can no longer communicate with their muscles.

Only about 10 percent of all ALS cases are classified as familial, meaning that there are at least two people in their family who are blood relatives of the disease. Of all ALS cases, only two percent have the same specific gene mutation that Chris has.

The life expectancy for his mutation is six to 18 months, Kelsie Snow said.

“It was clearly the most devastating thing that happened in our lives,” she said.

The first week after his diagnosis was a whirlwind for the Snow family. Having reached the lowest lows, the Snows traveled to Miami, Florida, to meet one of the leading experts in ALS in the United States.

The doctor told Chris to do two things.

“One, do what brings you joy and two, take part in this clinical trial,” he said.

The doctor referred to an experimental research into gene therapy that began a new test round at the end of July 2019. It is the very first ALS gene therapy drug that has reached the third phase of a clinical trial, Kelsie said, meaning it has shown safety and effectiveness in the first two.

“They gave us hope back and we didn’t think we would,” she said.

Chris received the test drug by receiving an injection into his backbone once a month at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. The injection then focuses on the specific genetic mutation in the DNA of Chris that caused the disease.

“The best way to say it is to try to silence a part of that gene that has been mutated in the hope that if you keep enough of it, it will seriously slow down or stop progress,” Kelsie said.

The trial ended last Thursday, and although Snow does not know if Chris was receiving the real drug or a placebo, he did not seem to experience any disease progression. His right hand and forearm are the only parts of his body that show symptoms.

“Their feedback to me was that by September I could not lift my right arm over my shoulder and that I could do everything motionless,” Chris said. “I can shoot a puck, I can pass a puck. I can’t carry much weight, but my arm functioning is fine. “

After the trial, Chris will continue to undergo treatments every month. This time, the drug is in a so-called “open-label stage”, which means that he knows for sure that he will get the real drug with every treatment.

Chris hopes that the drug will one day be approved for use in Canada and the US.

Since his diagnosis, both Chris and Kelsie hope to raise awareness of ALS.

“We felt as soon as we were diagnosed, whether it was a month or six months later, we are going to take this and we are going to make a difference,” Chris said.

“I don’t think anyone should enter the doctor’s hospital and office in 2020 and be told we can’t do anything for you, especially if you’re doing something early.”

Kelsie has put Chris’s trip on her blog. Every morning when she ties Chris’s shoes, she asks if he feels the same as yesterday.

“He will say” Yes, I feel the same. “And that’s when I say,” Okay, we’re living the dream. “

“That’s the dream, just be the same every day.”