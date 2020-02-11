Flames are offended by improbable sources while the team persists

SAN JOSE – The only thing more amazing than Matthew Tkachuk’s newest goal-of-the-year contender was the list of Flames goal scorers for him:

Milan Lucic, Zac Rinaldo, Mark Jankowski and Tobias Rieder.

Prior to the 6-2 victory of the Flames over the sharks, the quartet had combined the entire season for only 12 goals.

Yet there were the first three, just one fight away from a Gordie Howe hat trick with 30 minutes left in the game. (Lucic should have earned the honor earlier when he dropped the mittens and struggled with Stefan Noesen, but he just got a big minor.)

And then the cherry from Tkachuk came on top.

House of the flames

Tkachuk went tightly from the left wing to Aaron Dell, stuck his stick between his legs and covered the fifth target of the Flames of the night beyond the frozen net dwarf.

The replay drew a collective series of ohs and ahs from the crowd when the Flames celebrated what would be their second win in a row on this four-game road trip.

It may not be entirely comparable to Tkachuk’s long-distance twister on Halloween in Nashville, but the debate is interesting.

The seventh by Mikael Backlund closed an impressive offensive by a Flames team that continued the momentum in Vancouver on Saturday by opening with a 3-0 lead that they never looked back on.

Games without defenders Mark Giordano and Travis Hamonic, who were placed on an injured reserve earlier in the day after an examination with doctors in Calgary, the Flames combined a much better effort than the show they had in a 3-1 loss to the sharks as the last week.

Lucic opened the score four minutes in with a power-play goal in the back that was identical to the goal he and Backlund combined on Saturday.

Thirty-four seconds later, Rieder got stuck again, before Rinaldo rebounded halfway through the first.

Rinaldo was only in the line-up because Sam Bennett has the flu – part of another man-up theme that the Flames have thrived on this week.

David Rittich won his second consecutive start and earned 34 saves, bringing the Flames back to the swagger they seemed to lose last week in a three-game losing streak.

The Flames play in Los Angeles Wednesday and Anaheim Thursday.