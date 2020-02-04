Flame keeper Talbot all laughs about tilt against Smith

Cam Talbot knew that the first fight in his professional career would probably not go so well.

In seconds, Calgary Flames’ goalkeeper had to think of himself as he skated centering ice to throw haymakers with his counterpart to the Edmonton Oilers, Mike Smith. Talbot was well aware of what he started.

Against a larger opponent and because he had never fought in a goalie, Talbot understood that the odds had been stacked heavily against him.

However, that would not stop him.

“I’ve seen (Smith) and I know he’s a big boy, so I knew it wasn’t going to be all right for me,” Talbot said with a smile on Monday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “At the same time, it’s just one of those things that felt right at the moment.”

Goalie battles tend to pump blood, and repetitions of Talbot’s tilt with Smith have been everywhere in the days since the heated Battle of Alberta. One video uploaded by Sportsnet was still trending on YouTube on Monday afternoon and had been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

When it was all said and done, Talbot was with Smith at the end of the play, but it’s not like he had anything to be ashamed of. Smith is 6-foot-5 and finally weighs 220 pounds. Talbot may be at 6-foot-4, but he gets on the scales at 196 pounds., Almost 25 pounds. lighter than his dance partner on Saturday evening. If this were the UFC, they would never have been allowed into the octagon together.

With that in mind, Talbot did about as well as could be expected. He came out unscathed and it’s not like he had a heavy beating or something.

And winning or losing, Talbot seemed to earn the respect of his teammates just by being willing to act.

“It was great,” said Flames Captain Mark Giordano. “I think he stood up for himself and our team, great. I think it sent a great message to our group and there are a lot of guys here who were really pumped up afterwards. The fact that Smitty got in the middle, that’s where he comes and it was great for Talbs to answer the bell. “

Although it was Smith who skated to center ice to essentially challenge Talbot, the Flames goalkeeper certainly also played a role in getting things going. After covering a loose puck, Talbot responded to a few pricks from Oilers forward by Sam Gagner by throwing a few quick punches with his blocker on.

Chaos followed from there.

The wrestling with Smith was the first goalie fight in Talbot’s career, although he played against an opponent during a line brawl when he was still a junior.

It could also be the last fight in Talbot’s career. No one should expect a rematch between the two goalkeepers the next time the Flames and Oilers play, because there seems to be a healthy respect between Talbot and Smith, even after their little scrap on Saturday night.

“I got a few messages from boys in their team and they just said he respected me because I came out and met him and I respected him because he did the same,” Talbot said.

The last time two NHL goalkeepers fought was back in 2013 when Braden Holtby and Ray Emery did it, so Saturday’s punch-up has certainly made waves in the hockey world.

However, there was at least one person who was not happy, and that was Talbot’s wife. Understandably, she was less than satisfied with her husband’s decision to demolish.

“She wasn’t happy with me after the race, she drove to the race and when I went in after it happened I had to drive her car home,” Talbot said. “She eventually had to drink a few drinks to settle down that she was so mad at me.”

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9