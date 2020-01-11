Flame assistant GM Chris Snow and wife Kelsie a guest at After Hours

Loading...

The After Hours program on Hockey Night in Canada is always a must-watch after the late match on Saturday night – or must-PVR when you’re on the move.

But after the Battle of Alberta between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m., CBC, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 960 The Fan), the guests will be worth coordinating.

Chris Snow, assistant general manager of the Flames, and his wife, Kelsie, will be present and answer questions from host Scott Oake about Chris’s ongoing treatment for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Their journey was downright inspiring. Chris is currently taking part in a clinical trial for gene therapy in Miami to treat the devastating disease. The 38-year-old is in his 13th NHL season and ninth with the Flames after he started the club in 2011 as director of hockey analysis.

Before joining the Flames, Chris worked as a director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild between 2006 and 2010 and was a former journalist who spent time as a beat reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune as the beat-writer of Minnesota Wild and for the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Globe.

Chris and Kelsie have two young children, son Cohen and daughter Willa.

Kelsie, also a former journalist, has documented their family’s trip on kelsiesnowwrites.com