Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Said on Friday that he “did not trust Communist China” to “work transparently and efficiently” with other countries to combat the Wuhan-spreading corona virus, The Hill reports.

Scott, who sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement that the US “must take the Chinese corona virus threat seriously,” adding that he “does not trust Communist China to be transparent and efficient.” Coordinating Wisely When it comes to fighting the virus threat, we have to do everything we can to protect the Americans. ”

The senator said, “While all cases are still travel related, we must take all precautions.”

According to The Hill, he wants the Trump administration to declare the coronavirus outbreak, with its two cases previously confirmed in the United States, as a public health emergency. This is despite the fact that the World Health Organization said earlier this week that the virus, an emergency for China, had not yet reached the level of a global crisis.

He did not specify what further steps the White House should take. The Hill said an emergency statement could loosen rules and resources to help fight the disease.

Scott’s comments came after senior health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) informed Senators on Friday of efforts to prevent the virus from gaining a foothold here in the U.S. summarizes.

Two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified in the United States, with possible cases still to be confirmed in Texas, Illinois and Washington. All of these cases come from people who recently traveled from China.

To the agencies’ briefing on Friday: “There has been some skepticism since this has not been the case in the past. In some cases they did not want bad advertising and did not move as fast as they should,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D -Ill.

But The Hill reported that most senators who left the briefing felt satisfied that government officials were taking appropriate steps to deal with the health threat. Among other things, the United States began testing for fever and other symptoms at five major US airports. The State Department and the CDC have also issued a travel notice advising US citizens not to make unnecessary trips to affected areas in China, which have suffered at least 26 deaths and hundreds of diseases since the outbreak began last month are Wuhan City.

Anthony Fauci, head of the NIH Infectious Diseases Department, said he was “impressed” with China’s cooperation efforts.

“I was very involved in the SARS reaction. And with SARS, the Chinese weren’t very transparent … It was an embarrassment for them. I think they regretted it. As far as I can see, they’re pretty transparent right now, ”said Fauci.

Scientists have identified the disease as a new type of coronavirus. Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. Others have developed into more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS, although the new virus does not appear to be as deadly or contagious yet.

In response to the outbreak, Wuhan stopped all flights, trains, buses, and ferries, and twelve other Chinese cities in central Hubei province followed suit. A total of more than 36 million people currently live in the exclusion zone.

In addition, Wuhan is rapidly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to the disease.

Although cases of the virus have been confirmed in several other countries – The Associated Press said they include the United States, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea – all deaths have been in China so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

