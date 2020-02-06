FiveThirtyEight: Bernie Sanders has a 50/50 chance of being nominated

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Has a 50/50 chance of being nominated for the Democratic President. According to FiveThirtyEight, these chances are twice as good as those of the next best candidate.

The opinion poll website, founded by statistician Nate Silver, has updated its forecast for democratic primary Thursday 2020. Sanders has a 1: 2 chance of winning more than half of the pledged delegates and a 3: 5 chance of winning a large number of pledged delegates.

The odds for former Vice President Joe Biden were 1 to 5 for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. At 1 in 20, for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 1 in 20 30, and the likelihood that no candidate would reach more than half was 1 in 4.

FiveThirtyEight uses a model that simulates the various area codes thousands of times to determine the most likely outcome for the candidates. The model shows the average number of approved delegates that each candidate is likely to win at the end of the season. Sanders achieved the most results with an average of 1,761 points, Biden followed with an average of 1,013 points, Warren with an average of 404 points, Buttigieg with an average of 382 points and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg with an average of 339 points.

