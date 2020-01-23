five ways to be an independent entrepreneur

It has never been more important – whether you are self-employed or part of a business – to be an independent entrepreneur. Alix O Neill goes into business

Meg Haggar knew from a young age that she wanted to be her own boss. “Whenever my parents had friends, my sister and I would set up a table in the garden and try to get them to part with their money for random items we had found in the house,” she said. Today, Haggar, 30, is head of Raw Halo, the artisanal chocolate factory that she founded in 2014, and now runs with her fiancé Jonathan Chapman. From its humble beginnings, experimenting with cocoa and coconut sugar in its London apartment, Haggar has gone global – the brand is now in stock at major supermarkets, department stores and health food stores around the world.

She attributes her success to a combination of factors: passion, good timing and hard work. The company was born after it eliminated refined sugar from its diet and struggled to find healthier chocolate that tasted as good as the real thing. She also intervened at the start of the “free trade” boom, which allowed her to capitalize on the growing interest in natural foods. But it was Haggar’s courage and determination to make it work that transformed Raw Halo from a kitchen table business to a global brand. “Jonathan and I save to get married,” she says. “But I persuaded him to use our marriage fund to buy a tempering machine. I was so desperate to succeed. “

From retail giant Jeff Bezos to media goddess Oprah Winfrey, the world has been shaped and shaken by the ideas of entrepreneurs – thoughtful auto-starters, fearless of taking risks. With social media platforms to test and research our ideas, build communities and reach new potential customers, there has never been a better time to join their ranks. In the UK, the number of new businesses registered in 2016 increased from 608,000 in 2015 to more than 660,000, according to the Center for Entrepreneurs – a record level. * As the landscape continues to be dominated by men (infuriating, only one in ten of the fastest growing start-ups in the UK have founders **), things are changing. Encouraged by the rise of lateral agitation – which, according to Henley Business School, generates £ 72 billion of British GDP – a new wave of ambitious young women is following their passions and changing the world around them. The question is, how can we reach them?

Think big, take risks

Good news – there are no biological determinants of business success. In other words, entrepreneurship is not in your genes. However, career experts agree that environmental factors and attitude count. Take the family. “Research shows that, on average, entrepreneurs are more likely to have parents who are or were in business,” said Professor Carole Howorth, chair of entrepreneurship at the University of York. “This is because they will have grown up in a context where business has been discussed, will have a deeper understanding of how to start and run a business, and it will be normal to create one.”

And yet there are many auto-starters who had no one at home to watch. For example, the founder of Spanx and self-taught billionaire Sara Blakely. His mother was an artist and his father a lawyer. Or Kanya King, who was born to immigrant parents and was forced to drop out of school at the age of 16 when she became pregnant. She then founded the MOBO Awards and was named one of the most enterprising women in Britain. What Blakely and King share, says Fern Mandelbaum, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and managing partner of investment firm Vista Venture Partners, is a “growth mindset.” “This mindset is the opposite of the ‘fixed mindset’, where an individual thinks that he must be natural to succeed. Those with a growth mindset think, “I’m not yet an entrepreneur,” believing that their existing capabilities are malleable. They are determined to improve and are eager to learn – that is the key. “

Prepare for failure

There is no shortage of textbooks to teach you the skills necessary to perfect your activity and get ahead. Last year saw the publication of a multitude of books on the subject, written by women, for women, including The Multi-Hyphen Method by Emma Gannon, The Discomfort Zone by Farrah Storr and Yomi Adegoke and Slay In Your Lane by Elizabeth Uviebinené. There are also a multitude of business courses designed to take you to the top of your entrepreneurial game – see reed.co.uk/courses/entrepreneurship and shortcoursesportal.com. On the other side of the pond, Mandelbaum, who has worked with CEOs for 20 years to help them develop their leadership style, teaches the COOGLE method: courage, opportunity, optimism, courage, leadership and execution. “Courage is essential – if you can act in the absence of certainty, there is at least one chance that you will succeed. But if you don’t act, you will never know. We need courage to fail. The key is then to go up and move forward. This process will boost your confidence and push you when you are surrounded by doubt, ”she says.

“Smart failure” has come to define our era of #careergoals. “Fail quickly, fail often” is the Silicon Valley mantra, where starting a failed business is considered a badge of honor. At FailCon, an annual “Kissing Fail” conference, entrepreneurs speak on their failures. The brains behind LinkedIn and Twitter are among the founders of start-ups that collapsed before hitting the big blow. That’s why podcasts, such as How To Fail by journalist Elizabeth Day, topped the charts. Day asked big names like Alastair Campbell and Lily Allen about the failures that made them. Instead of viewing our mistakes as a source of shame, we are putting more emphasis on reframing and learning them. Take media mogul Ariana Huffington, who founded one of the largest digital media in the world. Before launching The Huffington Post, his second book was reportedly rejected by 36 publishers. Reorganizing failure is an essential cognitive tool, since Bloomberg estimates that eight in ten entrepreneurs who start a business will fail in the first 18 months.

Identify your tribe

According to Professor Howorth, not all entrepreneurs are the same. Understanding your motivations will help you realize where you stand in the big picture. “Some people just want to be in business. They are opportunity seekers who appreciate the independence of being in business. Some (like Haggar) see a problem and recognize the opportunity it represents. Others have a passion for a specific idea, product, or industry in which they want to immerse themselves, ”says Professor Howorth. “If they just want to be in business, franchising could be the means by which an entrepreneur buys in a proven model and runs his own business under a franchisor, which controls how it operates. It works for inexperienced and / or less confident aspiring entrepreneurs, but it doesn’t give the independence that some are looking for and it can be costly. “

Getting around the gender gap

A greater desire for flexibility and the inability of the business model to accommodate working mothers are at the origin of the boom in female entrepreneurship. Yet too few women take the plunge in the world of start-ups. There are half a million more women in the UK than men, but twice as many male entrepreneurs as women. The Entrepreneurs’ Network reports that men are 86% more likely than women to obtain venture capital financing. Women are receiving fewer and smaller bank loans for their businesses. New Entrepreneurs Foundation CEO Neeta Patel believes a lack of confidence is also at stake. “Women are less likely to exaggerate the qualities of their business or oversell the growth potential. Most of the men I know don’t have these scruples. We have to develop self-confidence. “

And if you can’t leave day work …

The advantage is that you learn to be more entrepreneurial without sacrificing the security of a regular paycheck, says Professor Howorth. She advises brainstorming to “let the crazy ideas flow” and get out of your comfort zone by interacting with people who don’t like you. If you’re not ready to develop your lateral restlessness, Mandelbaum suggests seizing every opportunity in your current role, as scary as it is. “As Eleanor Roosevelt said,” You have to do the things you think you can’t do “”. “In the end, be ready to make sacrifices. Four years later, Haggar still hasn’t said” yes “.” In the evenings and at weekends, that’s how we got Raw Halo off the ground “She said.” We are still putting some of our personal plans on hold, but we have built a business of which we are proud. “

