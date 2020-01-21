Five very distant automotive technological innovations to watch in 2020

From an uber driving to a driving car, these were the most exciting automotive technology concepts at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas …

Las Vegas hosted one of the most important auto shows of 2020 this month: the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Technology is a priority, with cars redesigned to show the future of technology and the connected car. Here are the 5 coolest things we’ve seen:

BMW i3 Urban Suite

BMW has transformed its i3 electric car into a chic workspace. With the second rear seat removed, there was room for a wooden desk, gently lit by a small lamp, the front seat being replaced by a large blue footrest. It is intended to give the “feeling of relaxation of a charming hotel”. A fleet of these magnificent little car suites served as shuttles for guests: visitors could hail one via a BMW application.

Hyundai and Uber

The two automobile giants have joined forces to unveil the S-A1 Personal Air Vehicle (PAV), a small electric plane, which takes off and lands vertically, to access compact urban areas. Being electric, the flying vehicle is silent and is the first taste of a future helicopter-based air transport network that Uber and Hyundai are considering. For the moment, it requires a driver, but Hyundai says that in the future, these devices will be autonomous and will be greeted via an Uber application.

Mercedes

Mercedes teamed up with the brain behind the Avatar films to create the concept of vision Advance Vehicle Transformation (AVTR). Mercedes says it “embodies … the vision of mobility in the distant future”. The most important part of the concept is its battery which, according to Merc, is 100% compostable; it is based on “graphene-based organic cell chemistry”, which is a pub quiz fact if ever there was one. Current lithium, nickel and cobalt-based battery cells are the most problematic element of electric vehicles for the entire industry, as the raw materials are found in politically unstable countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and are very polluting.

The AVTR is also able to move laterally, in a crab motion, to maximize small urban spaces.

Audi A1: ME

Audi’s concept car featured a gigantic curved screen across the width of the car, instead of a dash, with eye control. This allowed journalists to carry out the important test of ordering a hamburger from a restaurant menu (the idea being that the car will know the restaurants you like to visit and will present you with menus on the way) with eye movements only, then obviously eating it. at the end of the test.

The concept presents a small autonomous electric car the same size as the BMW i3.

Honda

The crazy concept of augmented driving included only one solitary wheel which also acts as an accelerator and brake. He can drive himself, or the bored passenger can regain control: the choice is his. The four-seat convertible looked very similar to the Honda E, a retro electric car about to go on sale this year.