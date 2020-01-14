Photo courtesy of Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes must do better on the defensive.

New general manager Danny Maciocia admitted during his introductory press conference that the list has issues that line the line of defense. The Alouettes had only 27 sacks in 2019, which was the last place in the CFL.

14-year-old veteran John Bowman was responsible for eight of these bags. The 37-year-old is unclear whether the future end of the Hall of Fame defensive will take place in the province of La Belle for another year. Regardless, Montreal has to add players who can get to the quarterback.

Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson is the best defensive ending available, though he’ll have a huge contract when he hits the free market. The league’s current Most Outstanding Defensive Player has expressed interest in returning to the Bombers, despite rumors that an East Division team – other than Montreal – is preparing to make a huge offer.

Hamilton’s Ja’Gared Davis will also be expensive if he chooses not to sign again with the Tiger Cats. The 29-year-old lived up to the hype that came with his signing a year ago, releasing 13 bags and three forced deceptions in 17 starts.

There are also a number of productive veterans who might consider the Alouettes, although their age could be a deterrent. Odell Willis (35), Jamaal Westerman (34) and Shawn Lemon (31) can join the quarterback but would not make Montreal younger.

Below are five players that the Alouettes could potentially bring in without breaking the bank. That doesn’t mean the defensive doesn’t cost much at the bottom – just that Montreal is more likely to afford its services.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Freddie Bishop III, Toronto Argonauts

The Western Michigan University product returned to CFL in 2019 after three years in the NFL and AAF. He is the oldest player on this list at 29, but the mileage is low and his production – 40 tackles and six sacks in 17 starts – is solid.

Chris Casher, Calgary Stampeders

The 26-year-old had a breakout season with 34 tackles and seven sacks at the Stampeders in 2019. Casher helped fill the void in Calgary’s passport frenzy that Ja’Gared Davis and Micah Johnson had left in the Free Agents frenzy last year.

Avery Ellis, Ottawa Redblacks

The 6-foot-2,250-pound rush end was quietly effective for the Redblacks, and has done 16 sacks and two fiddles over the past three years. At just 25 years old, Ellis is one of the youngest proven passkeepers in the CFL.

Leonard, Saskatchewan Roughriders

After returning to Regina in 2019, Leonard had a fantastic season that was often overshadowed by teammate Charleston Hughes. The 28-year-old suffered nine quarterback defeats for the Riders in 17 games and occupied the top ten places nationwide.

J.R. Tavai, Ottawa Redblacks

The University of Southern California product experienced a year of outbreak in 2019, producing 49 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 starts. Not much was going for the Redblacks in 2019, but Tavai was a bright spot.