Five things to know about fast transit in London

Citizens board an LTC bus on Western Road on Sarnia Road in London, Ont. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Three city councilors, who have been excluded from the city’s rapid bus transport plans, are investigating a “higher order” transit option for the western end of the city. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

WHAT’S NEW NOW?

It has been almost a year since the rapid working group of the municipality had a meeting.

On Monday, politicians and commissioners for transit received an update from city staff on plans for rapid transit in the center, east and south of London.

Five things you need to know about the city’s first venture for a quick transfer:

WHEN SHOES DO THE GROUND COME?

The construction of the inner-city loop, the first of the three planned rapid transit paths, is linked to 2021. It is expected that it will be built in three phases, during three summers, in 2023. The Council recently signed a $ 3.3 contract million approved for Aecom to start designing and planning the project.

King Street is the first phase, followed by Queens Avenue and Ridout Street and then Wellington Street to complete the two-kilometer loop.

The construction of the rapid transit loop coincides with underground infrastructure works, including in some cases the replacement of centuries-old sewers.

The other fast passages will follow. The construction of the East London Link – traveling between the center and Fanshawe College – is planned for 2022 to 2023. The Wellington Gateway will run between the center and a place near White Oaks Mall, and can be a park and ride in near Highway 401 and Exeter Road. It is expected to be built from 2023 to 2026.

THE BIKE PLAN DRAWS FIRE

Building the inner city circle will also bring about a change for cyclists, whose main east-west corridor goes from a protected cycle path on King Street to the flex street of Dundas Place. But there will be no new infrastructure, such as a separate lane, built on that part of Dundas, from Ridout to Wellington.

City staff suggested that this would be the safer alternative for cyclists. The construction that turned Dundas Street into a pedestrian-friendly “flex street” created larger sidewalks and narrowed the street. But cyclists say that Dundas is still a potentially dangerous road with a speed limit of 50 km / h.

Jamieson Roberts, a cyclist and lawyer, said that it is “factually incorrect” to describe Dundas as the safer choice, as opposed to a protected bicycle lane that separates cyclists from vehicles with curbs and flexible posts.

“The problem is that there is still racing past Dundas Place. It is still a busy road that sees a lot of through traffic, “he said.

Roberts said the design of Dundas Place has slowed traffic, and it could be a good location for cyclists, but not when they are left to struggle with vehicles running on the road at 50 km / h and no protection for those on bicycles.

“Everyone should be able to cycle there. Cycle paths will always be the way, far and higher, to get that (age) eight to 88 spread where people are comfortable (cycling there). “

THE RESTS

The north and western parts of London, omitted from a plan for better transit after the city council had crossed the fast passages for buses in those areas, are now looking for more options for public transportation. City councilors in both areas have submitted motions to the council to ask staff to emphasize potential projects to use the remaining $ 150 million in federal and provincial funding.

The same team working on fast transit is investigating options to improve transit at those locations, including Western Road and Richmond Street in North London. The team will split the work in West London into four parts, looking at Wharncliffe Road from Riverside Drive to Oxford Street and all the way west on Oxford to Westdel Bourne.

Employees will present alternatives to the rapid transit working group and later develop business cases for ideas supported by the council.

WORK CREATION FOR “OWNER GROUPS”

The federal government spent $ 123 million on the three legs of BRT and the rest of the transit projects chosen by the council last year. A requirement for that funding, politicians heard on Monday, is that host communities create jobs for people in underrepresented groups and those who need opportunities to enhance their skills.

It is described as an attempt to link equity-seeking groups to work. These include young people, women, indigenous peoples, veterans, apprentices, people with disabilities, recent immigrants and people with social ventures.

London should focus on three of those groups and provide annual updates on the jobs created by its transit projects.

