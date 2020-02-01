Five storylines for Columbus Blue Jackets when they start stretching – Sport – The Columbus Dispatch

Just like the past two years, it will be a sprint to the finish.

The Blue Jackets have 31 games left, have the first wildcard in the Eastern Conference and will restart their bikes after a nine-day break with a challenging set of back-to-back matinees this weekend in Buffalo (Saturday) and Montreal (Sunday) .

They have placed themselves in a good position from the last part of their schedule, but a fourth consecutive play-off appearance is not guaranteed. There are likely to be twists and turns, which will make the next few months as exciting as the first four.

Here are five story lines to watch:

Trade deadline

Every NHL transaction deadline is interesting, and this is no different for the Blue Jackets.

In contrast to last year, they no longer have star players awaiting the start of 1 July of an unlimited free agency. Just like last year, however, the jackets are in the play-off hunt, which according to most NHL analysts would not be the case. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen is not going to throw dice for rent this time, but he does have house money in his pocket.

The Blue Jackets have a number of possible trade chips, including forward Josh Anderson, a limited limited agent pending. But there is no pressure on Kekalainen to close a deal, and he can close a hard deal because of this.

“Sometimes the chances arise when you least expect it,” Kekalainen said during the last episode of the Cannon Fodder podcast from The Dispatch. “So we keep our ears and eyes open.”

Share the net

Monday is five weeks ago that Joonas Korpisalo had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The estimated time frame for his return was four to six weeks and Korpisalo has already done some ice work.

As soon as he returns, coach John Tortorella will have to make difficult decisions with his goalkeepers. Korpisalo was excellent before his injury on December 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks – earned his first career NHL All-Star invitation – but rookie Elvis Merzlikins was even better at starting 11 of 12 games after the injury.

Will Korpisalo return to his role as the most important starter in the jacket, or has Merzlikins earned it? Will they split the net evenly during the stretch run – and if so, how will that affect them?

Tortorella typically hates goaltending questions, but the Blue Jackets will soon have to answer some of them.

Power play saga

November was a great time for the powerful game of the Blue Jackets. After being insulted in October, they went 12 out of 45 and placed the fourth highest power-play percentage in the NHL for the month at 26.7%.

That brought them quickly from the low 20s in the general league table to the top 10, but it was a short stay. It is overlooked in the midst of the Jackets’ 16-2-4 record since December 9, but the bottom fell on their power-play numbers over the past two months.

They have been a frigid 9 out of 65 (13.8%) since the beginning of December and are at that time the 31st (last) in the competition. A huge influx of injuries played a role, so the success rate should increase when players return. But the power game is again a concern.

Gerbe’s future

Nathan Gerbe arrived on December 22 and joined the Blue Jackets as an emergency call from the Cleveland Monsters. The only thing he has done since then is to add three goals and five assists in 15 games, which is the fourth highest in the team in those games.

The 32-year-old veteran, listed on 5 foot 4, has proven that he can still have an impact in the NHL. But the question now is whether he will get the chance to keep doing it when Anderson (shoulder) returns.

Someone has to leave the line-up and the most likely candidates are Gerbe, Eric Robinson and Jakob Lilja. All three were impressed by Tortorella during the injury crisis, so it will be a difficult decision for the coach again.

Werenski’s target total

Zach Werenski was red-hot from December 19 to January 7, scoring nine goals and scoring three assists in 11 games.

He shot to the top position among NHL defenders with 15 goals, where he remains ahead of Roman Josi of Nashville, so the question must be asked:

How much can he score this season?

Barring injury, 20 goals – if not more – should not be an unreasonable milestone to reach. Werenski is already shy of the defender’s franchise record that he and Seth Jones established in 2017-18, and it is impossible to say how much Werenski could score with a new hot streak.

[email protected]

@BrianHedger