Five new Dodge Vipers were sold last year in the United States - and one in Canada

Even though the Dodge Viper stopped producing in August 2017, the unsold units are still on the way to new customers. Surprisingly, five brand new Vipers were sold in the United States in 2019 and one in Canada.

Dodge sold a total of 585 Vipers to the United States in its last year of production, less than the 626 units moved in 2016, or the 676 the year before. The five cars sold last year were also lower than the 19 sold throughout 2018, according to Motor1.

Of course, the mere fact that these last five cars remained unsold on dealership lots is a perfect reminder of why FCA killed the Viper in the first place.

In Canada, 9 Vipers were sold in 2018, 51 more respectable in 2017 and 56 in 2016. For the American market, the best year of the last decade was 2014, when 760 Vipers found new homes. For Canada, it was in 2015, with 110 units sold.

The very last Dodge Viper to leave the assembly line in 2017 was painted red and ended up being auctioned off with the latest 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon. The winning bid was a hefty million dollars for both vehicles.

The last time it was available in showrooms, the 2017 Dodge Viper was priced at $ 90,495, which landed an 8.4-liter V10 with 645 hp (654 hp) and 600 lb- ft (814 Nm) of torque and, of course, that shape.

By the way, if you think a zero or low mileage Viper will be cheap just because it’s a few years old, take a look at this variant of the 2016 990-mile Viper ACR (1,593 km) , for sale at a price of $ 162,490.

