Five months on the Appalachian Trail have changed the way the year-end lists are presented

The first wave of panic at the end of the year came this time on October 10th, long before the green had left most of the leaves in my corner of the world.

This morning, a warm email extended an annual invitation to vote in a Best of 2019 poll. Only two weeks had passed since the beginning of autumn, but just as Christmas occurs earlier in shopping centers and advertising spaces every season, so it also happens at the beginning of the end of every music year. Just a decade ago, the polls for the extensive consensus lists that have dominated websites and magazines in the past few weeks seemed to be getting closer to Halloween. But now, if you're not there by mid-October, you'd better pretend that a neighborhood kid is picking a ghost costume at the same time. This year, I figured, it should be me.

Just six weeks before this first invitation, I was standing on the monolithic Mount Katahdin, the highest point in Maine and the northern end point of the 2,192-mile Appalachian Trail. I had a broken toe, two shoes tearing apart at the soles, and the relieved grin of my life flitted across my face like all the dirt and sweat. For five months I hiked from North Georgia to North Maine with my wife Tina and a number of characters with names like Robin Hood and Raiden, Otter and Poncho, Buffy and Balls Out. It was heaven and hell, deeply meditative, yet numbly boring. As I climbed Katahdin through fields with rickety boulders the size of large dogs, I thought of my aching toe, my deep hunger, and my expectation of enjoyment to come – for the first time since March, I was soon able to listen to records.

With one exception, I hadn't heard any music during the entire five-month walk – no new records, no old stands, nothing. It was the longest time in my life without her since I was a teenager and my first long break from writing about music since I was 18. Instead, I talked to my new friends about civil rights, industrial agriculture, stoning, and our constant cravings. I devoured audiobooks, like a 48-hour biography of Ulysses S. Grant that I started climbing the highest mountain in Massachusetts.

But for the most part I went in natural silence, heard songbirds chirping and large oak trees creak and small streams trickle. I indulged every thought that passed my periphery, like the involuntary mixtape from the first 36 years of my life that played in my head, a series of songs that I once loved but hadn't thought about often. I kept hearing wildflowers and Life After Death from memory. My decision to forego music was a kind of mindfulness exercise – after writing and editing words about it for almost two decades, I wanted to see where my brain went without input. I missed it very much.

When I got home I wanted to catch up. I systematically sorted emails, promotions, and trusted peers reviews for five months until I felt I would never have left. If these ballots are received, I can vote with confidence.

This Sisyphean strategy worked until I started finding albums that I loved, albums that kept wanting to hear me, albums that took time from everything I hadn't heard before. Joan Shelley & # 39; s Like the River loves the sea, Nick Caves Ghosteen, Bill Orcutt & # 39; s Odds Against Tomorrow, Danny Browns U Know What I & # 39; m Sayin? didn't want to put their names in a running Google document and just keep going. I listened repeatedly no matter how much time I spent chasing my music.

But then the ballots started earlier than I expected. The panic I mentioned set in, but only lasted until I realized that the worry was worthless. Wasn't it important to like music, to find a personal resonance in it, than to listen to enough records to be sure that a vote had been submitted before any deadline? And wasn't it the idea to be confident that if we can now understand exactly how much music we will never hear, the best will always be inadequate?

Year-end lists seem to me more and more to be a reducing and harmful way of looking at music and applying social hierarchies to an area in which ideas do not have to be divided into top-down electricity networks. Music is not a sport, no matter how much we want to classify and evaluate it. These lists are a holdover from a music industry that has changed inexorably, a mechanism of capitalism that disguises itself as authoritative, drastic criticism.

Yes, I submitted the ballot that I received on October 10th and that I received in the following weeks. But perhaps for the first time I am not ashamed to say that these votes were all different and decidedly not final. I hope that my favorite records from 2019 – and really every year – change until the day I die.

Around the time I crossed the Nolichucky River along the eastern border of Tennessee, Spotify founder Daniel Ek delivered a breathtaking update in late April: an average of 40,000 songs were added to his streaming service every day, a year earlier. This is of course an unfathomable and inaudible amount of music.

The most important finding of this new approach, however, is the ability to understand more fully than ever how little one of us knows about almost anything. We can listen for a lifetime and never hear the same sound twice. From the comfortable sofa or the insulation of our treadmill, we can now explore microscopic and distant music scenes that we could only imagine.

Of course, this has been the case for decades; Consider the recent spate of new editions and unearthed tracks filled with music that was either ignored the first time or discontinued entirely due to the mood of the label. Some of my favorite records only made it onto the end-of-year lists decades after they were recorded. The digital spread has made the vastness of this ocean – and the fact that we are all paddling piece by piece – all the clearer.

That's why I love year-end lists, or at least some of them. They provide an easy way to log in to other listeners, take a moment off your headphones and take a look at what other people liked and what blinded them in their area of ​​interest. These guides are best suited if they are very personal and specialized – an indication of the enthusiasm of record labels, musicians and journalists who report on corners of the world that I do not know.

But massive composite lists seem increasingly castrated and useless, and their shape gets a little bit under the input of critics (including myself) who spend most of their time in limited fields and then feel compelled in the last quarter of every year know effectively flattened over everything. That is impossible, no matter what we say, come October or November or December.

I find it difficult to get interested in the consensus of colleagues who mostly receive the same press releases. So many year-end lists look like a deck of cards, casually shuffled, but each time with a few surprises. Given the abundance of music that can now be found in a browser window, large lists offer a continuous validation of an old model, in which the critics mainly sorted according to the information provided by the labels. And in an industry that no longer has to struggle with cash and in which most artists can barely make ends meet, lists that the high-heeled and famous artists largely confirm can only compensate for this imbalance.

If we can now hear and write far beyond email, why do lists that reflect this ability appear – like Bandcamp's, a function of its own global distribution mechanism, or Andrew Nosnitsky's Deep Rap Dive, a study of enthusiasm for obsessive genres – still like the exception?

Perhaps it is because the year-end lists are more reminiscent of glorified click bait, and Buzzfeed's personality tests are conducted based on a well-meaning routine of head scratching and handshakes. They say so much about those who look and react like the artists who involve them or leave them out. Are you getting mad at Norman F * cking Rockwell, number F * cking One is that you share a leaderboard squad you hate? Or do you feel a little bit confirmed because you know that your beloved and marketed records are also loved by the people who have told you about these records all year round? Maybe you don't care because nationalism rises next to sea level. Really good for you.

As authors and editors, we spend an excessive amount of time and money creating and publishing these lists because they attract attention and set standards in a season when it can be very difficult. There is a lot of good thinking and writing in them too, but it is usually lost amid the hustle and bustle of who ended up where and what that means. Consensus lists now feel like the Electoral College of Music Criticals – an outdated system of mediated opinions that at some point seemed to make sense to the world, but now mostly annoys us.

All of this may sound strange, maybe even hypocritical, as part of a large year-end list from someone who has submitted a ballot for it again. But the model that Uproxx uses, like The Village Voice before, offers at least one alternative to a high-ranking monolithic target. By including the ballot papers themselves, you not only get more transparency about the results, but also a much wider field of records. Readers can understand and understand the ideas that could flow into each critic's year and follow them to find something they may have missed.

Issuing dozens of individual duty rosters does not result in this neat narrative, nor is it likely to result in the same level of traffic. At the very least, they show curious listeners the way for a few new records while providing an essential context. Isn't that at least part of the job? For me it's the thrill.

By the way, the only record I heard on the Appalachian Trail was Bon Ivers i, I'm sure that's a funny revelation. But I listened for a personal bid, not for professional reasons.

These people were friends before they became famous, and just before I left Springer Mountain in northern Georgia, I had stopped at the actual border wall on an extensive pecan farm in western Texas. You just finished singing "U (Man Like)" and tried to deal with "Lovers sleeping in your streets". After crowding around a dining table and standing next to a campfire, we listened to an early version of the album in the control room. The night seemed to be alive with the wonder of making and listening to music.

A few weeks later, when we were resting in a Super 8 in southern Virginia after the first 600 miles of the Appalachian Trail, the finished recording arrived via email. I figured out how to play the songs without iTunes and went through the forest every other day or two over the next four months, clicking on a file at a time. When my body hurt the most or my head swam with fatigue, I put it on, checked in and hiked. When I broke that toe four days before the end, I gobbled up a Snickers bar, hit play, and ignored the mountain I had climbed. These songs made me think about friendship and climate change, about Talk Talk and Christian Fennesz, my increasingly distant 20s and my approaching 40s.

This is the record that takes first place in every ballot that I submitted this year. It's the album I've heard the most that got through for me when nothing else. No, this is not the most objective way of evaluating art, or a criterion by which you could define an artistic avant-garde. For me this year, this is the only honest answer.

I doubt I'll always be my favorite 2019 album. It already has strong competition and I have a lot to hear like you. In fact, I hope it's not. I want what I think I know about music to be shaken forever by a constant curiosity for something new and not limited by the mood of the calendar or the release cycle of a record label. Music doesn't behave that way, even though we're still doing it as part of the music industry.

