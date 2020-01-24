Five months after Cincinatti, Kyrgios has the chance to close the circle

The people in his corner urge him to take a few deep breaths. These urges went in one ear and out of the other.

Kyrgios melts in the course of the second and third movements. It is a familiar scene.

“The worst thing that has ever been missing,” Kyrgios shouts loudly after Khachanov scored the second goal. “The worst referee in the game. The worst. Undoubtedly. Every time I play, he does stupid shit.”

Kyrgios asks for a toilet break. He takes two new clubs. He goes into the hallway, smashes both clubs, turns and returns to the crucial set.

At the beginning of the decision-making process, he decides to get his racket under control in the middle of the game. Murphy gives him a time violation.

“This is going to be a little weird, isn’t it?” The ESPN commentator points this out.

Kyrgios has become a man of the people. Credit: Getty Images

Kirgis made two mistakes on the match ball when he handed the match to Khachanov.

“You’re a great tool, brother,” he says to Murphy as he walks past the chair without shaking his hand.

When Kyrgios sat down in the locker room that evening, he was at an intersection. Five turbulent years after the premature Canberra child shook the world by defeating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, ATP decided that enough was enough.

They fined him $ 165,000 for his behavior in Cincinnati. The threat of an additional $ 36,000 fine and 16-week ban will hang over his head until March.

The reaction of the Australian public has reached the boiling point. Even his keenest followers struggled to make a case for defending the 24-year-old. Not that Kyrgios cared.

In the months between the Cincinnati collapse and the Australian summer, Kyrgios saw Jonah Oliver – one of the best sports psychologists in Australia.

His support team grew. In Cincinnati, there were only four familiar faces in Kyrgyz’s box. There are more than a dozen at Melbourne Park this week. Lleyton Hewitt is now in his corner again, even though the repaired relationship is still in its infancy.

Kyrgios still has his heart on his sleeve

Kyrgios appreciates what each of his support staff do for him. You’ve kept his head at work while the Australian public’s focus is watching every move he makes this month.

And while Kyrgios is the first to admit that his temperament on the pitch is still getting better, after his win in the second round on Thursday evening, there were signs that he was turning around a corner.

Kyrgios, who is frustrating in his team, has been a constant theme throughout his career. This habit crept into his game in the third and fourth movements against Gilles Simon. But his answer to questions about his explosions was different on Thursday evening. Kyrgios apologized.

“I was a bit stupid for them. I apologized when I went back to the locker room. They didn’t deserve this. They do a lot for me on and off the pitch,” said Kyrgios. “It’s not acceptable to me. Nothing to do with them.”

It’s not just his behavior at the Australian Open that has made Kyrgios the most famous enfant terrible since John McEnroe within a month’s beloved figurehead.

Three weeks ago, he triggered the flow of donations from athletes for Bushfire relief with a simple tweet. He played with obvious pride during Australia’s run to the ATP Cup semi-final in Sydney.

He has done everything to support Alex de Minaur after the 20-year-old retired from his home slam due to injury, and has done so to support Amanda Anisimova, whose father died before the tournament started. Suddenly the nation is behind him.

So, is it really a New Year’s case, new Nick? Not according to his brother Christos, who believes the nick that the Australian public is seeing right now was the real nick.

Christos Kyrgios says that public perception is long overdue. Credit: Elesa Kurtz

“Nick hasn’t changed much since his youth or career,” Christos told the herald. “He always carries his heart up his sleeve, is led by his passion and I suspect he will do the same for the rest of his career.”

Christos believes public perception has shifted as media focus shifted from Kyrgios’ bad to his good deeds.

“The only thing that has changed is that the focus of the media has shifted to the good things that it does rather than just focusing on the negative,” he said. “We are all human and we all make mistakes.”

“Well founded and long overdue”

Christos, the CEO of the Nick Kyrgios Foundation, beamed with pride when asked about the change in public perception. In his opinion, it is long overdue.

“I find it justified and long overdue. He has a huge heart and it’s nice to see that it is recognized – even if he doesn’t do it for the applause,” says Christos.

The NKF are now planning to operate tennis clinics for communities hit by bushfires. While the donations were not used for the foundation, the wave of athlete support triggered by Kyrgios has put millions in bushfire aid.

“I have no doubt that Nick’s support for the Bushfire Relief Rally has raised many donations in this direction, although our donations have not increased significantly,” said Christos.

“Ultimately, we’re all about overcoming the challenges for people and for our country as a whole, so it doesn’t matter too much to us where the donations come from, as long as we have a positive impact.”

Kyrgios played with passion during the ATP Cup.Credit: Getty Images

Playing for one thing has also had a positive impact on the shape of Kyrgios. The 24-year-old has admitted that he has problems with motivation when playing outside of a team format – that seems to be the key to his best tennis.

But there was no lack of motivation at the Australian Open, where hundreds of dollars are raised every time Kyrgios thunders down with an ace.

“He really sees the value in using his platform for positive change and making a difference in the world. That makes me incredibly proud,” said Christos. “Seeing him as this leader and showing the way to many people in these challenging times also inspires me.”

Kyrgios has inspired more than the athletes who threw their support behind the bushfire relief. The AOC is now behind the Australian star, as the Herald revealed this week.

You want him in Tokyo. If you look at its shape this month, it’s easy to understand why. Wise tennis judges say his first two sets against Simon Kyrgios were at their best.

At the peak of his powers, Kyrgios can beat anyone. Ask Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Kyrgios beat each of the Big Three when he first competed against them.

None of Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas – the three men who are considered heirs of the Big Three – can rely on this.

Djokovic – who may one day be remembered as the best ever – has never beaten Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is pushing deep into the second week of the Australian Open.Credit:AAP

“Just like an ex-player who plays him, it’s incredible when he’s at his best,” said Wally Masur, director of performance at TA. “The quality of the shot and the choice of the shot in large points – sometimes I have no idea how he came up with it or how he imagines it at all.”

Five months after the collapse to end all Cincinnati collapses, Kyrgios has a chance to close the circle. His opponent in the third round tonight is Karen Khachanov – the aspiring Russian star who watched the Cincinnati drama from the other end of the tennis court.

If he stays cool, he should turn out to be too good and have a delicious match with Rafael Nadal.

But as Andrew Webster, Herald’s chief sports journalist, noted this week, life on Planet Kyrgios is commonplace. Which nick will we see tonight?

“We love our athletes, don’t we,” says John Newcombe. “We want them to be successful, but we also expect certain things from athletes if they are successful.

“I’m really happy for Nick. He’s shown the other side to the Australian public. I just hope he can keep up.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

