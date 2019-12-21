Five keys for the Raiders on the road against the Chargers – The Reporter

Loading...

CARSON: Everything is possible for the Raiders.

They could beat the Los Angeles Chargers on the road on Sunday, the Denver Broncos in Week 17 and reach the playoffs at 8-8. They could win both and not reach the playoffs.

The Raiders could lose both and finish in last place in the AFC West, a precipitous fall from their 6-4 perch after 10 games in which they had tied even with the Kansas City Chiefs division champions in the losses column.

Given the health of the Raiders and the general level of play during the last month, winning the last two seems to be an order higher than any other possibility among the thousands of playoffs that would give them a postseason with a .500 record.

Coach Jon Gruden has tried to cross the line between realism and optimism throughout the week.

"We are building our team, and we are building it with a football character," Gruden said. "This young class is a big part of our process here, and we will stack another class next year, and we will do our best to win another game."

"We are still on the hunt. There are not many teams that are very different from us. There are many teams in the same boat."

On the hunt, but building for next year. All good.

The viability of the Raiders as a potential participant in the playoffs, considering they have lost four straight games, seems unlikely as the best, ridiculous at worst. Then add the loss of Josh Jacobs, his main attacker and the most consistent offensive threat, which he won't face the Chargers. And the loss of the prominent left guard Richie Incognito, who is out for an ankle injury, right tackle Trent Brown, who was voted for the Pro Bowl, is in the injured reserve and has finished for the year.

But the Chargers have had a bitterly disappointing season at 5-9 and the Raiders have already defeated them once. The Broncos are 5-9 too.

Unlikely is not the same as impossible. The Raiders could possibly have more fans in the park than the Chargers, but that hasn't stopped Los Angeles from winning their last two home games against the Raiders.

Five keys to beating the Chargers in their last game at Dignity Health Sports Park, their quaint temporary home before becoming tenants of the Los Angeles Rams next season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will face the Chargers Philip Rivers for the 12th time on Sunday.

1. Carr must take it out on Rivers

Derek Carr of the Raiders faces Philip Rivers for the umpteenth time on Sunday in a battle of quarterbacks who know what life is like in the most heavily judged position in sports. Teammates swear by them, even if they never swear. But the fact that Rivers did not advance the Chargers to a Super Bowl or Carr to win a playoff game combined with the annual fluctuation of their respective teams did not always attract them to the local fan base.

Rivers holds a 6-5 record against Carr and has top statistics, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,108 yards, 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 101.4 compared to 63.9 percent for Carr for 2,620 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a rating of 89.7.

Rivers, at 38, speaks as much clean trash as he does. It is one of those types that opponents despise before aligning to shake hands after the end of the game.

"We have competed for six years, it is a long time to play against someone several times a year and we love to compete against him," Carr said. "Talk trash to our defense, talk trash to our coaches, all that sort of thing. But to someone you respect, he doesn't cross the line. "

But Rivers has been prone to rotation this season, with 18 interceptions along with 21 touchdown passes. The Raiders caught him three times in Oakland, including two Erik Harris selections, one of which ran for a touchdown. A Raiders victory would probably include a couple more interceptions.

A great day by Maxx Crosby and an improvement by Clelin Ferrell would greatly contribute to forcing some Rivers turnovers.

Involving Jalen Richard (30) in the air game could open the offensive with the absence of Josh Jacobs.

2. Take the Bill Walsh approach

The former 49ers coach believed in throwing everything he had on the defensive early, splashing it with a myriad of short shots and first attempts, getting a head start, and then settling in and running the ball in the second half.

Without Jacobs this week, relying on the tandem of DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard with a pinch of Rod Smith and fullback Alec Ingold, it will be difficult to simply line up and play word of mouth from the beginning. Especially incognito and Brown out.

Carr is getting a lot of heat from outside the fan base while Gruden backs it up. You need a strong ending and show that you can take over a game with your arm to get lucky with the court of public opinion. Getting the benefit of the doubt by sliding down a first down would not hurt.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) gets Derek Carr

3. Keep Bosa, Ingram under control

Defensive end Melvin Ingram III has more career catches (6 1/2) against Carr than any other quarterback. Defensive end Joey Bosa has more career catches against Carr (5) than any other quarterback.

They can come from opposite sides or from the same side. Ingram lined up as a linebacker and loaded the medium. And the Raiders will be without incognito and Brown. It will depend on the center of the Pro Bowl, Rodney Hudson, to drive traffic correctly and prevent two potential damage destroyers from causing substantial damage.

Denzelle Good, who starts instead of Incognito, said about the Chargers' defense: "I wouldn't say it's confusing. We know who he is (Ingram), we know we're going to attack him, and if he's on the field we'll definitely see him, so we will follow him wherever he goes. "

Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks a pass for the Keenan Allen Chargers on November 7 in Oakland.

4. Getting some production from Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner was the great Raiders item in free agency (four years, $ 42 million, $ 21.3 million guaranteed), but the 29-year-old safety corner does not have an interception and has not made the kind of impact Ronde Barber that Gruden predicted from the beginning.

He is seventh in the Raiders with 44 tackles and is credited with only two defended passes.

Gruden reasons that Joyner's problems are similar to Carr's in that he has had a revolving door of a supporting cast in high school and in the linebacker.

"When you lose two securities and your central linebacker, it's a big problem," Gruden said. "I'm not going to sit here and make excuses, but Joyner is a big part of the solution even though the statistics sheet may not show it right now."

Derrick Henry scores a touchdown in the third quarter when Erik Harris falls in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

5. Get started in the second half

The third quarter of the Raiders have been shameful. Opponents are now overcoming 101-20 and there seems to be no rhyme or reason for the problem.

Part of the problem is maintaining the units. The Raiders have converted just five of their last 24 third-chance conversions.

"We have analyzed it carefully. A lot of us are and some of that is a good defense, but a lot of that is situational," Gruden said. "We are in obvious passing situations. It is hard to convert. So, it is a combination of many things. Again, it falls on me.

In the second half, the Raiders only have a touchdown in the second halves of the four consecutive losses.

"I didn't play with many of the headlines in the second half against the Jets," Gruden said. "We didn't have much ball, many opportunities (against Jacksonville). A lot of this is probably my fault, I'm sure. We have to resume our execution. We have to do some better things and we must have more opportunities, no doubt."

