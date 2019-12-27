Five iOS 13 sleep functions that everyone should know [Video]

Loading...

iOS 13 comes with many new striking features, including the dark mode, a vastly improved Photo & # 39; s app with impressive video editing functions, a huge update for Apple Maps and much, much more.

Yet in the midst of all these striking features, some new iOS 13 enhancements will no doubt fly under the radar. An example of this is the ability to quickly switch between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks via the Control Center via one of the notable, yet significant improvements that can be found in iOS 13.

In this short hands-on video we will explore five iOS 13 functions that deserve more attention. If you are not yet, subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more useful videos like this.

Switch to specific Wi-Fi / Bluetooth networks

In earlier versions of iOS, you always had to venture into Settings → Wi-Fi or Settings → Bluetooth to connect to another Wi-Fi or Bluetooth network. In iOS 13, Apple offers a handy shortcut via Control Center, so you can easily connect to wireless networks even while using an app.

Step 1: Open Control Center.

Step 2: Long press on the square with the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi switches.

Step 3: Long press on the Bluetooth or Wi-Fi shortcut to switch in the Control Center to display shortcuts for connection to available wireless networks. Note: Wi-Fi and / or Bluetooth must be turned on before this menu appears.

Step 4: Tap the network that you want to connect to.

Video walkthrough: five useful iOS 13 sleep functions

Limit mobile download limits on iOS 13

It's been a long time, but with iOS 13, users can finally bypass the random mobile download limit when downloading apps and games from the App Store. It means that it is quite possible to download every game or app that is available via a mobile connection, as long as you have the data to support this.

By default, iOS 13 will ask you if you want to continue when you try to download more than 200 MB, but you can delete this message as follows:

Step 1: Open Settings → iTunes & App Store.

Step 2: Tap App Downloads under the Mobile Data heading.

Step 3: Select Always allow.

Screenshots of an entire page in Safari

Have you ever wanted to make a screenshot of an entire webpage? Prior to iOS 13, you needed a third-party app to complete such a task, but now a full-page screenshot can be performed directly in the native screenshot tool.

To take a screenshot of a full page in iOS 13, follow these steps:

Step 1: Take a screenshot by pressing the side button + Volume up on devices without a Home button, or by pressing the Home button + side button on devices with a Home button.

Step 2: Tap the screenshot icon that appears at the bottom left of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the Full Page tab to view a screenshot of the entire page.

Note: other apps, such as Pages, support full-screen screenshots. Saved and shared screen-filling screen images use PDF instead of an image format.

Strip location data before sharing photos

If you are concerned about accidentally sharing private location data through the metadata embedded in your photos, iOS 13 can help. A new options menu that appears when you start the photo sharing process allows users to remove metadata from case to case.

Step 1: Open the Photos & # 39; s app, select a photo, and tap the Share button.

Step 2: At the top of the sharing interface you will see an Options button. If location information is included, you will also see the message & # 39; Location included & # 39; next to the Options button.

Step 3: Tap the Options button to reveal sharing options. In the Capture section, turn off the Location switch to delete location information before sharing a photo.

In addition to completely disabling location services for the Camera app, this is a great way to manage sensitive location data when sharing photos.

Close Safari tabs automatically

If you are one of those people who never close Safari tabs manually, it may be useful to close unused tabs automatically after a certain time.

Step 1: Go to Settings → Safari → Close Tabs.

Step 2: Select the desired interval – after one day, one week or one month – to automatically close open Safari tabs.

If this setting is enabled, tabs that are not viewed within the assigned interval are automatically pruned.

These are just five of my favorite low key features in iOS 13. Of course there are many more, and we'll be back with another video that shows additional enhancements under the radar.

What is your favorite sleeper function in iOS 13? Sound out in the comments below with your thoughts.

