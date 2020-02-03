Five industries affected by the combination of 5G and IoT

Xiaomi invests $ 7.2 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over a five-year period

5G and Internet of Things (IoT) are great partners, but their marriage is still in the marriage phase. Current smartphone users probably know 5G as the small symbol at the top of their screen, indicating that their device has a high-quality network connection with low latency.

However, linking 5G and IoT is much more than a clear phone call to your boss via the Bluetooth of a car. Although that use case is the most common under the current 5G standard, Release 15, the following standard unlocks advanced connectivity options.

“In the coming years, tens of billions, if not hundreds of billions of IoT endpoints will be deployed for a number of different usage scenarios,” said Bill Menezes, senior chief analyst of sourcing, purchasing and supplier management at Gartner.

“Suppose you are in an urban area surrounded by smart buildings. All (these buildings) will have installed tens of thousands of sensors for everything from smart lighting and temperature control to monitoring air quality and monitoring the use of space.”

“Then, just outside that building, you have smart street lighting, security surveillance, traffic controls, traffic surveillance, pedestrian security surveillance, and so on,” Menezes said. “You then add all endpoints that an individual user can have, whether it’s a smartwatch or smart glasses.”

Release 16

This situation is fully viable under the forthcoming 5G standard, release 16, which will come to the surface in the coming months, said Dan Bieler, chief analyst at CIO professionals at Forrester.

Under release 16, 5G can support massive machine-type communication, with low latencies that offer the ability to connect a large number of IoT endpoints together in a geographic region, such as a factory environment or inner-city space, Bieler said.

5G and IoT will not stop there. These are the five sectors most affected by 5G and IoT.

1. Production

One of the largest use cases in the IoT and 5G space will be with connected self-propelled machines on the factory floor, Bieler said. These robots have already surfaced, but will be reinforced by this new connectivity, which means fewer maintenance tasks for factory workers.

Generally, the production area will be filled with machine-monitoring sensors, providing insight into the function of those machines and allowing predictive maintenance and temperature control, said Naveen Poonian, president of iBASEt, a supplier of software solutions for production, maintenance and quality.

5G also offers an advantage when converting. “If you need new equipment for new models every few years, you can have all those IoT endpoints in your machine,” Menezes said.

“So if you move machines, install different equipment or change configurations, you can keep the same endpoints without having to perform new cabling,” Menezes added.

2. Supply chain

Once parts are manufactured, 5G and IoT can also help move the pieces through the supply chain.

With sensors, employees can remotely check which parts are assembled, processed and sent. 5G and IoT would be especially valuable in large factories or shipyards, which can contain millions of IoT-connected components, all of which can handle 5G connectivity, according to Gartner’s Menezes.

3. Healthcare

Healthcare is another area that will see significant improvements in IoT and 5G, particularly in creating better efficiency in hospital operations, Menezes said.

“Much of it will be related to types of endpoints for things like location services. Whether it’s patient monitoring, smart prescription bottles or medicine carts,” Menezes said, noting the example of improved efficiency with IoT-compatible medicine carts.

By providing endpoints on every medicine bottle on a medicine cart and multiplying it throughout the hospital, doctors and nurses can find prescription medicine significantly faster, either on that cart or in the building, Menezes said.

5G and IoT also offer the rapid transfer of large data files, allowing doctors to upload data from a patient to a system while in an ambulance or in the field, and have that data sent to a doctor in the hospital. With this technology, doctors can plan a patient’s treatment and prepare for the patient before they arrive, Menezes said.

4. Retail

For physical stores, they must survive in the digital age, they must transform digitally and 5G and IoT can help.

From the moment a customer enters a store, 5G and IoT can enable store operators to track the types of products that customers look at and update digital advertisements in real time to display those types of products, said Alfredo Patron, executive vice president business development for TeamViewer.

On the shelves themselves, 5G and IoT show retailers which products are most touched or sold and adjust store inventory based on those end points, says Patron.

In addition, all this data can be processed and processed in real time, so that retailers can make adjustments immediately, Patron added.

5. Smart cities

Smart cities is another sector that is already benefiting from the impact of 5G and IoT.

“Someone used to come by to manually measure my water meter; now they install systems so you can do this remotely,” said iBASEt’s Poonian. “With my gas meter I now get data analysis on how I am performing compared to my colleagues and try to make cost-saving programs.”

Although that is a current use, IoT endpoints become even more powerful with 5G connectivity, enabling more insights over greater distances. Using crowdsourced information, for example, the technology can evaluate traffic patterns in the city and lead crowds to parking garages through apps in their cars, Patron said.

“Think of crazy situations like big football matches where everyone has trouble finding a parking space, especially in city centers where there isn’t much parking,” Patron said. “Or think of many more nasty situations such as storms or natural disasters. (5G and IoT) can redirect people and even operate the street lights for evacuations.”

The collaboration between 5G and IoT will not only help with the development of existing projects, but will also lead to use cases that have never been considered before.

iot smart factory in industry 4.0 robot technology concept, engineer using futuristic technology with 5G to control, monitor and manage robotics to reduce efficiency, product, quality and costs

Getty Images / iStockphoto

