Five food companies are forced to close after violating safety laws

Five food companies closed last month for violating health and safety laws.

These included the Exchange Bar in Waterford City, the Costello Stores on Shandon Street in Cork and Mr Kebab in Cork City.

Londis in Bellurgan in Louth and Oriental City in Portlaoise were also closed by the Food Safety Authority in January.

The reasons for the orders included references to rodents, which pose a risk of contamination for food, preparation surfaces and equipment.

In another building, a great deal of solidified blood collected in the freezers, as well as leftovers and dirt.

Dirt was a common cause of orders in some companies, including grease on devices like microwaves.

The inspectors pointed out that there was no hot water and that pest control was inadequate.

Dr. Pamela Byrne, managing director of FSAI, said it is in the public health interest that companies ensure that adequate hygiene standards are met.

She said: “The enforcement ordinances in the first month of the year have shown that inadequate hygiene practices continue to expose consumers to an unnecessary risk of disease.

“Food legislation is primarily designed to protect consumers from a variety of threats, such as pest infestation and food contamination from dangerous bacteria.

She added that there is “no justification” for companies not to implement all aspects of the legislation.

Dr. Byrne said: “It is completely unacceptable that there are still some food companies that do not have the right food safety management systems in place to ensure that the food they serve to their customers is safe.”

Main picture: File photo. Photo credit: Directedphoto / Zuma Press / PA Images