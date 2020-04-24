Five filed in 2019 military assault, LCSD

Apr 24, 2020 11:23 AM EDT

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County detectives have arrested five people in connection with a gun theft on Sharon Church Road last year.

Dominic Dukes, 28, Robert Jeffcoat, 25, Raymond Stierwald Sr., 44, Raymond Stierwald Jr., 24, and Mattie Suggs, 18, are charged with first-degree assault and battery, a week-end, assault by a perpetrator. violence, rape and armed robbery. , as a restraint.

Also used by Stierwald Jr. and Suggs for displaying and delivering weapons, and possessing a firearm during a violent crime, according to the authority.

“Lawyers have been working on the case since it happened in August,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “During their investigation, they determined that the defendants confronted a man about certain assets that they allegedly stole from Stierwald’s home.”

The team hit the man while he was in the car, according to Koon. The man told deputies they also took his hat, watch and money. Investigators said the group fired the boy’s girlfriend immediately after the incident.

“We got the opportunity to review security videos in the incident area,” Koon said. “Based on the video and testimonial evidence, we identified the five victims and showed what might have caught them.”