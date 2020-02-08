Five evacuated Americans are being tested for Coronavirus in California

Five Americans quarantined at an Air Force base in Fairfield, California during the corona virus outbreak – after being evacuated from Wuhan, China – moved to hospitals after experiencing symptoms similar to the virus, according to a Centers for Disease spokesperson Control and Protection.

“These people arrived on Wednesday and Friday this week,” said CDC spokesman Jason McDonald. “One of them arrived on Wednesday and the other four arrived on Friday. They were all screened for fever and these people showed symptoms. “

The population in quarantine arrived this week at Travis Air Force Base in California after hundreds of Americans were evacuated from Wuhan on Friday. McDonald said all quarantined individuals had been evaluated for fever and a host of other symptoms. He did not know which other medical evaluations had been performed. After the five people seemed to have high temperatures, they were moved to care providers in the area. McDonald refused to disclose where the patients were being treated.

“In these secondary facilities, they will be tested for a range of common conditions that can lead to a diagnosis that can cause these symptoms,” McDonald said. “If this is not one of the most common causes, they are being tested for coronavirus … We are looking for coronavirus symptoms, including fever, cough and respiratory problems.”

According to McDonald, the remaining quarantined evacuees are housed in a temporary accommodation that the Travis Air Force Base has made available, called the Westwind Inn. McDonald confirmed that from Friday, 234 people were in quarantine, including the five sick patients.

“There is a lot of understanding,” McDonald said about the quarantined population, “Much relief to be back in the US Based on the times I’ve been there this week, it’s morally high.”

The news of the five potential victims arrives just hours after The New York Times reported the first American death to the virus in Wuhan. Few details about the deceased, reportedly a woman, have been made available, but the US embassy has confirmed to the Times that the victim was about 60 years old, had underlying health problems, and died at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan.

At the same time, coronavirus diagnoses on a cruise ship called the Diamond Princess, quarantined off the coast of Japan, have increased in recent days. On Friday, the ship confirmed more than 60 cases on board, including several Americans.

The new virus has sharpened the medical community while researchers are looking for a cure and the death toll is rising. China’s National Health Commission told CNN this morning that they had confirmed 34,546 virus cases and 722 deaths, 86 of which only on Friday, making it China’s deadliest day since December.

