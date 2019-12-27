FIVE DAYS LEFT to upgrade to Lunatic! (And to get the stupid Brick!)

Loading...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The lunatic level will disappear on January 1. We had already announced it earlier this month.

Now, in addition, the lunatic brick is about to reach its foam finish.

This is how it will work: anyone who updates at the three-year level, or adds three years to their current subscription, will receive a Brick. The same applies to anyone who has updated at any time during the last month, including those who did so as part of the H2P promotion. (We will contact you in that case).

And that will be all. The end of the lunatic level. The end of the bricks. Including the end of giving them retroactively. We created these things for the first time three years ago, and we still hear from readers who love them since then, and at some point we simply have to disconnect that part of the process. So we stay with the now and the future and take out Bricks like crazy … until the end of this month.

The reason we are taking this route: our new application / site will work with a much more conventional payment platform, and there are practically no platforms anywhere offering subscription terms of more than one year. We were the atypical. And as our new application / site is expected to be available in January or February, we feel that December 31 was a fair limit for the three-year level.

Now, this is where it gets fun …

Our new comment system will come with four total tags for commentators, which will accompany your avatars: Staff (it's us), Lunatic, Lifetime and an American flag icon for our confirmed military members. And because we value all our subscribers regardless of level, there will also be a designation that shows how long they have been with us, such as 1st year, 2nd year, 5th year, etc.

Whatever a Lunatic from now until December 31 will maintain that designation. Anything for life will obviously keep that designation. Anyone who still wants to upgrade to a three-year Lunatic can do so from now until December 31 and, through that, take advantage of the great discount on that.

One last time, then: Upgrade to the lunatic level and get the brick!

This is where.

It's a super easy process, but if you have any questions about this, big or small, send an email to my wife Dali directly: [email protected] – and we will be happy to help you.

