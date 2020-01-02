Five corporate deals that shaped the media in 2019

Loading...

Former Domain Group CEO Antony Catalano, backed by billionaire Thorney Investment Group founder Alex Waislitz, signed an agreement in April to buy the company for $ 115 million in cash and $ 10 million in spotlights. advertising.

Catalano took control in July and the decision has potentially shaped the future of regional media (including broadcasting), with the tycoon considering a range of options to help a sector in "crisis".

2) Purchase by Nine of full ownership of Macquarie Media

Nine also acquired a 54.4% interest in the broadcaster Macquarie Media, which houses Alan Jones and Ray Hadley, as part of its historic merger with Fairfax Media in 2018. Nine decided to take full control of Macquarie in August as part of an agreement that valued AM radio activity at $ 275 million.

Despite opposition from a minor shareholder, Wilson Asset Management of Geoff Wilson, the takeover was then supported by a majority of shareholders, including shock jock Jones, Mark Carnegie and John Singleton.

The deal marked a major shake-up for the radio industry, reported Nine's multi-platform plans and also triggered a major overhaul of the radio network in the final months of 2019. After the takeover sold out in October, Macquarie general manager Adam Lang was replaced by former Nine sports director Tom Malone. Content sharing initiatives and talent changes on the air have also been announced.

3) Village Roadshow recovery plans

After two hectic years for the theme park, cinema and Village Roadshow cinema, the family-run company Kirby closed 2019 with a serious takeover offer from the private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners.

The successful billion-dollar deal comes after a rivalry between John Kirby and his brother Robert Kirby over the management of the company, which resulted in a management and board reshuffle 39; administration in mid-2019, whose CEO Graham Burke awarded the title to Robert Kirby's son, Clark Kirby.

Private equity offer signals new potential era for long-standing company that has struggled in part due to the digital age and a tragedy in rival Dreamworld affecting frequenting its Gold Coast parks.

4) Merger of Bauer Media and Pacific Magazines

Bauer revealed plans to buy Seven-owned Pacific magazines in October for $ 40 million. The deal is currently awaiting a final decision from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which raised concerns with the merger in late December.

These concerns included reducing competition for content providers such as photographers and bringing direct rivals of Women's Day and the New Idea closer to Take 5 and it's life!

A sale we've been talking about for years and years … it's a good price.

James Warburton, CEO of Seven West Media

The move could reshape the magazine landscape for years to come and will certainly be under scrutiny in 2020, with the ACCC now looking to make a decision by April.

5) Seven's failed attempt to buy Prime Media Group

One of the biggest stories in the media during the year also involved one of the smallest business deals in monetary terms – Seven's attempts to take Prime on a script script deal. Worth more than $ 64 million.

The regional media has faced serious conflicts in recent years, with the audience having plummeted and advertisers spending more online, so there has been a lot of speculation about what bush media outlets might face this decline.

We will continue to examine all aspects of the presentation of this agreement to shareholders in one form or another. We are attached to it.

Former First President John Hartigan

After the agreement was revealed publicly, Antony Catalano of ACM took a position in Prime and increased its stake to more than 14 percent before the shareholders vote. He had hoped that his regional newspaper business could have a closer relationship with the broadcasters and was unhappy with the terms of the deal, so he opposed the merger.

Billionaire shareholder Bruce Gordon, who owns rival regional broadcaster WIN TV and is a major investor in Nine, also voted against the plan and blocked it.

Former Prime President John Hartigan, who retired in late December, said the regional broadcaster would continue to try to strike a deal with Seven. After entering into the agreement, Seven bought a 14.9% stake in Prime, indicating what the metropolitan broadcaster could try to do in 2020.

