Five changes the playoffs could have meant – The Reporter

ALAMEDA – The Raiders will be watching the playoffs this weekend from the bench for the sixteenth time in 17 years.

It shouldn't be a surprise. They were 4-12 a year ago, improved to 7-9, and rarely a team that makes a total makeover jumps from the pathetic to the postseason in a single year.

A segment of the fan base through social networks has concluded that the trade is to blame. Derek Carr's slip, no touchdowns against Denver and whatever else you want to name are open games.

Actually, the Raiders are 7-9 because they are almost a 7-9 team. That can be generous. The profootballreference.com website calculates that, based on the points scored and allowed (313 to 419), the Raiders record projected in 5.3 wins to 10.7 losses.

The 2019 draft was fabulous by any standard, far exceeding any other team in terms of immediate impact. Free agency, as usual, was unpredictable. Tackle Trent Brown was as good as advertised, but could not stay healthy. Guard Richie Incognito exceeded all expectations. Open receiver Tyrell Williams had his effectiveness ruined by a pair of sore feet. The impact of Lamarcus Joyner as a corner of the slot was minimal.

That is the case of free agency most of the time, and why teams with real continuity build through the draft and select free agents that best suit their needs and do not cost too much money.

So the low season of 2019 was generally positive, but here are five moves that the Raiders did not do, which could have made them compete this weekend:

1. Signing Tyrann Mathieu

It would be worth having Erik Harris on anyone's list, but the plan was never to make him an absolute security. In Johnathan Abram and Karl Joseph, the Raiders had two safeguards that were more executors than instinctive. Abram failed to pass the first game, Joseph had a blowout of Lisfranc in week 10 and missed the rest of the season.

The Raiders signed Joyner for four years and a maximum of $ 42 million, and they were convinced that it was a Ronde Barber slot instead of insurance.

What they really needed was a last line of instinctive defense and play. They never made a move for Tyrann Mathieu or Mathieu was not interested. He signed for three years and $ 42 million with the Kansas City Chiefs and can finish in the Super Bowl.

The "honey badger" understands. He sees things before they develop. He makes plays, he always has. The Raiders have lacked that type of player since Charles Woodson retired, and Mathieu is only 27. Earl Thomas was also available, but he is 30. Mathieu is only 27.

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) had a monstrous season for Tampa Bay and was available at free agency.

2. Signing Shaquil Barrett

Let's be honest. Thirty-one teams complained about signing free agent Shaquil Barrett of the Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they were lucky and signed him for $ 4 million in free agency ($ 1 million in salary, $ 3 million in bonuses).

Barrett, who signed with Denver originally as a free agent not recruited, played 61 games without start as an external linebacker in a 3-4 defense buried behind Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware and had 14 catches. However, Barrett had demonstrated an ability to instill energy in Denver's defense, and the Raiders saw him as an opponent enough to at least have the opportunity to notice that he could be quite good if given the opportunity.

The Buccaneers came to the lottery. Barrett had 19.5 captures, leading the NFL and breaking the Warren Sapp franchise record. It is 6 feet 2 inches, 250 and is not a true fit for the 4-3 defense of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, but if you have someone who can pressure a quarterback, you should adjust your scheme.

The Barrett team with Maxx Crosby and a much improved defensive line and the Raiders' passing race could have had more than 40 catches instead of 32. Although the Raiders had 19 more catches than last season, they still followed 23 teams in that category

3. Do not change for Antonio Brown

Many people thought that exchanging for Antonio Brown was a good idea, including his. The Raiders did not have to pay Brown after acquiring it from the Steelers, and the cost was the third and fifth round draft pick. The franchise hardly changes.

But because of the way coach Jon Gruden maintained hope, he was obviously preparing an offensive to build around Brown, and he had to change things on the fly once his instability was evident and he was gone forever.

And although the third and fifth round draft picks don't sound much, wouldn't you have liked to see what general manager Mike Mayock and Gruden would have done with two more picks? During the 2019 draft they were on a three-day list that cannot be duplicated.

The Steelers, by the way, used Brown's third-round pick acquired at Dionte Johnson. Like Brown, Johnson, from Toledo, is a recipient of the Central American Conference that is about the same size and also from Florida. He caught 59 passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns, and also returned an 85-yard clearance for a touchdown. They are more caught and yards than any wide receiver on the Raiders list this season.

With the other selection of Brown, the Steelers took Zach Gentry, a tight development wing that played in just four games.

Antonio Brown's firm (84) cost the Raiders third and fifth round draft picks.

4. Signing K.J. Wright

How long has it been since the Raiders had a linebacker that went from side to side and could cover receivers, backs and wings closed?

It seems an eternity.

Wright was there to take free agency. He has played in a championship level defense and, although he may be in a descending arc, he still has intact abilities at age 30. Finding no suitors, Wright swallowed and accepted the offer of the two-year Seahawks and $ 14.5 million with $ 6.25 million guaranteed.

How much does Wright have left? How about 132 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defended?

5. Signing a brother Smith

The Green Bay Packers rebuilt their defense largely because they got Z’Darius Smith (Ravens) and Preston Smith (Washington) in free agency. They combined to get 25 1/2 catches and were substitutes for the Pro Bowl. They are not really brothers, but they were portrayed as such.

Z’Darius (6-4, 262) earned four years, $ 16.8 guaranteed and a maximum of $ 66 million. Preston (6-5, 265) received a $ 16 million bond in a four-year contract for a maximum value of $ 52 million. The Raiders should have had all the information they needed in Preston, considering he played with Jay Gruden from 2015-18.

Both are technically external supporters, but are familiar with putting their hand on the ground and chasing the pin.

It is not reasonable to suggest that the Raiders could have made all these movements, and there is no guarantee that previous players would have acted in Oakland as they did in their new premises.

But even scoring in two of five could have made the difference between playing this weekend and watching television.

