Five Australians out of 61 confirmed coronavirus patients on cruise ships

Thousands of people remain quarantined on a cruise ship off Japan as 41 new cases of the novel corona virus have been confirmed to its passengers – including five Australians.

Twenty people on Diamond Princess had already tested positive for the deadly virus before the Japanese authorities confirmed another 41 positive tests on Friday.

The rest of the 3,700 passengers and crew members were still waiting for test results. Among them are more than 200 Australians.

The surge in Australians confirmed that the fatal infection had occurred when the federal government confirmed that a second plane was on its way to rescue evacuees from the Chinese city at the virus epicenter.

They will be housed in a former mining camp near Darwin for their two-week quarantine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government had been informed that the former Christmas Island internment camp, which had already housed 278 Australian evacuees, could not properly separate the next group of people from Wuhan.

“With this advice, we will move on to overflow contingency plans,” Morrison said on Friday.

The former Inpex workers’ village housed 3,500 workers at the height of the construction of its $ 55 billion gas plant in Darwin Harbor.

The new Australian evacuees are brought to the Inpex mining village near Darwin. Photo: ABC

On board the battered Diamond Princess, trapped passengers commented on their living conditions on board. The couple Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc from Queensland said it was a “scary situation”.

They were among the test subjects and had to spend another 12 days in quarantine. They have passed their medical tests, but are concerned that they may still have the virus.

“The concern we have is that we may have the virus and we don’t have the symptoms,” said Fidrmuc on Thursday.

“It’s a scary situation, but not a disease that is certain death. You just have to be carefree about the whole situation.”

Hundreds of Australians are still detained on a cruise ship off Japan. At least 20 people currently test positive for #Coronavirus. Passengers on board the #DiamondPrincess said they could stay in their cabins for 28 days. pic.twitter.com/0QTSuCHDH3

– Jeremy Song (@ tezuma75) February 6, 2020

According to authorities, the Diamond Princess outbreak can be attributed to an 80-year-old man in Hong Kong who brought the ship off board last month.

Passengers, many of whom are in cabins without windows and with limited Wi-Fi access, are largely confined to their cabins during quarantine.

“We recently heard that they may let us out to walk around, but that’s just a rumor,” said Fidrmuc.

“We have everything that makes a nice hotel room. We feel like inside without windows. “

Matthew Smith said the crews would “do the best they can” with the situation. Many passengers have posted photos of room service supplies and special treats for their children.

“Quarantine leads to new experiences such as Japanese yogurt with aloe vera. Not bad at all, although it tastes a bit like yogurt with sunscreen, ”he wrote.

I am also a passenger on the #DiamondPrincess, and I agree that the crew made the best of the situation, and I believe that the Japanese authorities are only trying to prevent the virus from spreading. Difficult situation for everyone involved.

– Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 6, 2020

Day 2: Breakfast in bed and options for lunch and dinner. It is impressive how systems are developed during operation. #diamondprincess # quarantine pic.twitter.com/pbtNwmuHsG

– quarantinedondiamondprincess (@ quarantinedond1) February 6, 2020

The Diamond Princess website has updated health information for its passengers, with many scheduled cruises canceled, delayed, or redirected to other ports.

Also on Friday, Home Secretary Peter Dutton warned the Australians of a trip to China because the corona virus continued to spread.

The federal government’s official recommendation is to avoid traveling to China. But Mr. Dutton said some people ignored this advice and “put themselves in a difficult situation”.

“In certain circumstances, it would be very difficult for you to return to Australia and you cannot guarantee your return, especially if China closes its borders,” he told the Nine Network on Friday.

