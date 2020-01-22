Fits Fashion designer Wedding collection Winter 2020

But since the intention of bridal shops is to make it easier for the bride, Matches had to figure out their own way to simplify the process in order to compete. “We have seen so much evolution how the modern bride dresses – not just thinking about what she will wear for the actual wedding, but for the night before, the after-party,” Kingham explains. So instead of having to go to another store for all your pre-wedding and wedding events, this operation was designed as a one-stop shop. “A bride can choose a different mood for each of these events – a classic silhouette of Vivienne Westwood or Erdem for the day or a sequined Halpern mini or Paco Rabanne necklace dress for the evening. Inspired by iconic fashion choices such as Bianca Jagger, fitting and fitting was something that we also worked to ensure that it was well represented in the editing, by incorporating styles from brands such as Alexandre Vauthier, Christopher Kane and Jacquemus. The perception of a bride is evolving and we wanted to make it easy for our customers to find these looks in one curation. “