‘Fitness fanatic’ great-grandfather, 102, is a TikTok sensation with Glasgow’s adorable nursing home dance – The Scottish Sun

A GREAT-GRANDAD has become a TikTok sensation after moving with care home staff for its daily training.

A self-confessed fanatic fitness fan, Percy Mann, 102, showed employees at Whitecraigs Care Home in Glasgow how it was done with an adorable dance behind the zimmer frame.

Retired Percy Mann enjoys the TikTok dance at his nursing home in Glasgow, Credit: TikTok

The retired police officer, from Ipswich, said: “I am a bit of a fitness freak. I play soccer for school and boys’ brigades, and tennis, and I still do my training every morning.”

Father of 11 children, 20th grandfather and 16th great-grandfather, Percy’s family was happy to see him dance away in high spirits.

Coronavirus Scotland: the Ayrshire family became a TikTok sensation with locking clips as Spice Girls, Queen & Tiger King

His youngest grandson, Clare Macleod, 22, said, “At first we were worried we could not visit him because he was still so aware and accustomed to being visited by guests every day.

“However, the exceptional staff keep him moving, as he gets up and dances every day.

“We are really happy to see the video. It’s funny that at the age of 102, my grandfather was more active in TikTok than I was.

Percy Mann, 102, still enjoys his daily training

“He is an inspiration to our family, we are very happy we can share this moment with others and hopefully his movements brighten other people’s days too.”

Staff at Whitecraigs Care Home have been recording TikTok videos with residents every day in an effort to lift their spirits and keep them active during coronavirus locking.

They have also shared videos with loved ones, helping to keep them connected while they cannot visit the house.

Amanda Randou, coordinator of activities at the house, said: “The TikTok video has been a great way to keep residents moving, and they are happy to take part.

The retired policeman gave the staff their money with his movements

“We started to film them with staff to keep everyone’s sprits high and perform for the residents who thought it was funny.

“When we realize how much they enjoy it, we think we will involve them and that is a great way to keep relatives connected.”

Whitecraigs Care Home is operated by Renaissance Care which runs 15 facilities throughout Scotland, employing 1,100 staff and caring for 700 residents.

Whitecraigs serves residents who have simple maintenance requirements for those who need 24-hour maintenance assistance.

