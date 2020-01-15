Fitbit rolls out blood oxygen monitoring with Sp02 sensor

Fitbit launched its first real smartwatch in 2017. The Ionic, along with most of its recent wearables, has a dormant Sp02 sensor that can be used to track blood oxygen. More users now notice that “Estimated oxygen variation” is being rolled out.

SpO2 (or peripheral oxygen saturation) is a measure of how much oxygen is in your blood. Shown as a percentage, 95% -100% is considered normal, while everything below is low and can lead to serious health problems that require immediate attention.

For those who have enabled this in the Fitbit app, a chart with estimated oxygen variations can be found under sleep data. There is currently no percentage with the app, only small and large variations are mapped during the course of a night’s rest. A description notes:

Blood oxygen saturation normally fluctuates, but large variations can be linked to respiratory problems. Estimated oxygen variation approximates the changes in your blood oxygen saturation.

According to Fitbit support in mid-December, “the data comes from a combination of the red and infrared sensors on the back of your device, which are part of the SpO2 sensor.” It has been officially “rolled out to a small percentage of users and we hope to offer more news about the estimated oxygen variability soon.”

Our colleagues from 9to5Mac noticed this morning (via TizenHelp) that more users are seeing the function in the last days. The Sp02 sensor can be found on the Fitbit Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2 and Charge 3.

The more affordable Inspire HR lacks the required sensor and misses this option. Starting today, there is no Fitbit announcement about the wider availability of Sp02 blood oxygen by the future Google company.

