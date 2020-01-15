Fitbit implements blood oxygen monitoring to supported Versa, Charge and Ionic devices

Health equipment versus health data: can Fitbit break the Google acquisition curse?

Image: Fitbit

If you have a Fitbit Charge 3, Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite or Versa 2, it’s time to check the app for a new estimated oxygen variation chart. The graph shows the oxygen level of your blood, using the SpO2 sensor that has been inactive in compatible Fitbit devices. The update was first reported by Tizen Help. Fitbit confirmed to ZDNet that the function is now being rolled out.

It is the first time that Fitbit has activated the sensor and made the data widely available to users. Fitbit previously used data from the sensor in its Sleep Score Beta in early 2019.

With access to the new graph, users can see when there are large and small variations in their blood oxygen saturation. The greater the change, the more likely it is that the person may have sleep apnea. Fitbit stops making that specific claim, but instead it says that the user may be more aware of variations in breathing during sleep.

Withings recently announced the ScanWatch, which includes ECH and SpO2 functionality as standard. However, the company is awaiting FDA approval before being released in the US. It should appear sometime in the second quarter.

If you own one of the compatible Fitbit devices and have access to the new graph, what do you think? I am especially interested if you have sleep apnea and the graph shows possible breathing problems.