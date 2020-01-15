Fitbit announces blood oxygen monitoring before Apple Watch

Fitbit is rolling out the ability of some of its smart watches and fitness trackers to track blood oxygen levels (SP02) with a software update. Although Fitbit has been struggling for some time and was recently purchased by Google, this is a noticeable upgrade for existing customers and precedes the Apple Watch.

When the original Apple Watch was released in 2015, iFixit discovered that it appeared to have the ability to monitor oxygen levels in the blood. While we’ve seen many of the world’s most popular smartwatch features and health advancements, SP02 is something Apple still hasn’t provided (although it has been offering the V02 max for some time).

According to Tizenhelp, Fitbit users in the U.S. are starting to see blood oxygen monitoring data appear in the app today for all of the company’s devices that have an SP02 sensor. These include the Fitbit Ionic fitness tracker, Versa and Charge 3.

The Fitbit app notes that SP02 levels are “estimated”. The new section of the application also shares:

The oxygen saturation of the blood fluctuates normally, but large variations can be linked to respiratory problems. The estimated change in oxygen approximates changes in the oxygen saturation of the blood.

SP02 levels contribute to more precise sleep monitoring and the detection of health problems such as sleep apnea.

Image via Tizenhelp

Since it is likely that the Apple Watch already has the equipment to monitor blood oxygen, it may simply be a matter of obtaining FDA approval. If SP02 tracking arrives with watchOS 7, it may be existing Apple Watch hardware instead of the only 2020 hardware version.

Apple also has a patent for Apple Watch to track blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring is also said to be in testing as early as 2017.

