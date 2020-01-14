Fisker Ocean: Can this electric SUV really come out cheaper than Tesla Model 3?

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

News about the Fisker Ocean continues to develop. The performance specifications are yet to come, while the financing figures all sound good. Really good for the cost part: $ 37,499 before tax reductions, $ 29,999 after the $ 7,500 federal tax reduction or $ 379 for a lease agreement. That is less than a Tesla Model 3. But the Model 3 is sent. Fisker is currently talking about the production and delivery of first cars in 2021 in 2022.

Fisker took a prototype to CES 2020 to show off. It has a sunroof to help recharge the ocean. A Californian mode lowers all windows, including the rear, with a push of a button, and gives the car a cabriolet-like feel – except that there is still a steel roof (with a large sunroof, where) above it.

The specifications that Fisker has published so far are competitive. The battery has a capacity of 80 kilowatt hours, with a target range between 250 and 300 miles. Fisker dares a sunroof from a solar panel to charge the car, but … it seems to be less than 8 km a day on a sunny day. We do not know if an ocean that is parked at the airport for a week would lose as much as it is parked. Add Fisker to the companies that use Electrify America for charging.

Fisker hasn’t published any performance specifications yet, whether it is 0-60 takes 4 seconds, 6 or 8. Although it should be really fast enough. Every electric motor has an exceptional torque – power – starting from a standstill. It’s how electric motors are.

Fisker also says that the ocean is the most sustainable car in the world. They see the sunroof, the vegan leather interior, the eco-suede finish and the floor covering made from recycled material. Without further explanation, Fisker says that it will use “discarded rubber waste (from) tire production”.

So how much? The basic model sells for $ 37,499 before the US tax credit of up to $ 7,500. But the price is for ‘a limited time’, the company says. Alternatively, the lease for the base model (the only one without Calfornia mode) is $ 379 per month, $ 2,999 (about 10 percent) due to signing. That undermines Model 3 by around $ 150 a month (however, the down payment from Fisker is more than twice that from Tesla).

Get this now: Fisker says: “(Customers) can return the vehicle in one month, eight months, 22 months or several years…. no long-term contracts…. with 30,000 miles per year included. “Fisker will also sell insurance. Maintenance is done through Fisker. Hand-raisers can keep the Ocean down for $ 250 via the company website. Fisker also says that there are two other designs that use the same Ocean platform.

The name Fisker, as in founder Henrik Fisker, has been used in various previous car startups of the last decade. Initially there was Fisker Automotive, founded in 2007, with around 2,000 cars built, total and about $ 1.4 billion in private venture money and US-backed loans, according to Reuters. That Fisker went bankrupt, purchased by a Chinese auto parts manufacturer and renamed Karma Automotive, resulting in a plug-in hybrid, the Karma Revero.

This is a new company called Fisker Inc. with a battery attachment called Fisker Nanotech. We wish them luck. Or karma.

