Fisker is showing its new $ 37,499 electric crossover that is due in 2022

A cool feature of the upcoming Fisker Ocean electrical crossover is an optional full-length solar roof that is said to add additional watt-hours throughout the year. Fisker

In profile, the Ocean is reminiscent of the Volvo XC40 crossover. Fisker

Shades of Land Rover Evoque in the spotlight? Fisker

The Ocean has “California Mode”, which opens the sunroof and all vehicle windows with a single button. Fisker

California mode without the arrows. Fisker

“Does my butt look big?” Fisker

Do you remember Fisker? Designer Henrik Fisker’s idea was that the company was a very well-known electric vehicle startup that benefited from a $ 529 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2010 before it all collapsed in 2013. Well it’s back. On the eve of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Fisker introduced its new battery EV, the Fisker Ocean, which is scheduled to go into production in 2022.

The car is geared straight to the mainstream – according to Fisker, the Ocean starts at $ 37,499 (before the $ 7,500 tax credit) and there are flexible leases starting at $ 379 a month for terms of just one month with no long-term contract , (Leases also require $ 2,999 prior to delivery. However, Fisker states that a $ 0 start option is available to fund the $ 2,999 deposit.) To further improve the Owner (or leasing) experience includes picking up and unloading your vehicle when maintenance is required that is scheduled through a smartphone app as this is (or will be) “hassle-free” insurance.

As with almost every new electric vehicle that is not a Tesla, Electrify America has a DC fast charging system for long road trips, which everyone cites as the reason for the lack of an electric car. When the Ocean reaches these chargers, the ISO 15118 “Plug and Charge” protocol should be operational. This means that the car does the authentication and payment at the charging station without the user having to swipe a credit card or insert a wave. RFID key fob for everything. Although the press kit says nothing about the ocean’s electrical architecture, there is a possibility that an 800-V approach like the Porsche Taycan will be used, as Fisker states that the ocean should be able to charge the 350-kW chargers from Using Electrify America Raise the battery charge from 15 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

According to Fisker, the ocean will be the most sustainable vehicle in the world – probably without bicycles made of bamboo or the like. The roof is a full-length solar panel that it claims has a range of 1,000 miles (1,609 km) per year. The interior is free of animal products and the carpets are made of nylon, which was obtained from abandoned fishing nets. Fisker says it even uses discarded rubber from tire manufacturing to prevent this material from going to landfill. (Note: It is not recommended to use this discarded rubber to make your own tires.)

Although the Ocean’s specs have not yet been released, Fisker states that there will be single or twin engine configurations, and is aiming for a range of 250 to 300 miles (402 to 482 km) from a battery pack of around 80 kWh. (Fisker is also working on solid-state battery technology, but the ocean will use lithium-ion cells.)

If that sounds ambitious, Henrik Fisker says the company “has secured a global supply chain and production capacity that will result in a planned production of more than 1 million vehicles between 2022 and 2027.” Further details and technical data on the production will be announced at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Listing image by Fisker