Fish: With an uncertain NHL return, let’s choose Flyers, league awards – Sports – The Intelligencer

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov sit at the top of the ‘Flyers’ list

There is no telling when or even whether the National Hockey League season will end, so the uncertainty affects everything, including awards.

If things were different, the 2019-20 honors of excellence by various Flyers over the past six months would be set back on April 2 before the home finals against Nashville.

That did not happen, as we well know, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So hockey, like all professional sports, sits in limbo, hoping for a possible resume this summer but everything surrenders depending on what the health experts tell us.

In the meantime, with only 13 games remaining on the schedule, we could reveal the way we would vote on awards, both with the Flyers and around the NHL.

After all, 69 games should be a body of work large enough to determine worthy recipients.

First, our Flyers pick:

TROPHY CLARKE BOBBY (Most Valuable Player): 1. Sean Couturier, 2. Travis Konecny, 3. Carter Hart.

Couturier won his first Clarke Trophy last season and continued his excellent two-way play in this campaign, guiding the Flyers with a plus-21. He tied for an NHL lead in game-decision shootout goals with three. In just 66 games, Konecny ​​has already tied a career high for goals (24) and new standards for assistants (37) and points (61). Hart, in partnership with Brian Elliott, led the Flyers all the way up to seventh place in goals-against-average. At home, Hart is an impressive 20-3-2, 1.63 GAA, .943 percentage.

TROPHY BARRY ASHBEE (most prominent defender): 1. Ivan Provorov, 2. Matt Niskanen, 3. Travis Sanheim.

Provorov bounced back almost a year to put up significant numbers, thanks in part to his new partnership with veteran savvy Niskanen. The Russians were eighth in the NHL in ice time (averaging 24:51 per game), putting him ahead of stars such as Washington’s John Carlson, Tampa Hed’s Victor Hedman and Montreal’s Shea Weber. Niskanen appeared, on the ice and in the locker room as a soft-spoken leader. Sanheim did not lose a game for the second straight season.

TROPHY MEMORIAL PELLE LINDBERGH (Most Improved Player): 1. Scott Laughton, 2. Kevin Hayes, 3. Tyler Pitlick.

Laughton has set a career high for goals (13) and his plus-13 was third among backwards ahead of only Couturier and Jake Voracek (plus-14), despite dealing with long groin and finger injuries. Hayes started slowly but then came on strong, tying for an NHL lead in shortened goals (four). His five game-winning goals (two in overtime) were second only to Claude Giroux’s six. Pitlick retired from an injured 47-game season with Dallas last year to post a plus-11.

GUAN CLASS MEMORIAL AWARD YANICK DUPRE (the Flyer who best demonstrates character, dignity and respect for sport on and off the ice): 1. Niskanen, 2. Laughton, 3. Hayes.

Niskanen’s calm presence and Washington Cup winning experience helped the Flyers fully buy into coach Alain Vigneault’s system. Niskanen is not brilliant in post-match analysis with the media. Laughton understands and respects the role of the media in the reporting and promotion of sport. Hayes, like Niskanen, can break a game down into a few insightful sentences. A player’s character can be measured by how he behaves after a loss and Hayes is among the best.

And now our NHL awards ballot:

TROPHY MEMORIAL HART (Most Valuable Player): 1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton; 2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado; 3. David Pastrnak, Boston.

Usually, this award goes by formula, which means the NHL’s top scorer is strongly considered. Draisaitl had 14 points ahead of Oiler’s teammate Connor McDavid at the break. Forget the minus-5, Draisaitl posted 67 assists in 70 games and added 10 game-winning goals. McKinnon is arguably the fastest skill player in the NHL and the goalkeeper is scared of his 318 shots in the league. Pastrnak’s 48 goals tied Alex Ovechkin for an NHL lead.

TROPHY MEMORIAL NORRIS (outstanding defendant): 1. John Carlson, Washington; 2. Roman Josi, Nashville; 3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Harbor.

There is more to Carlson than meets the eye. When the Caps won the Cup a few years back, Carlson was the inspirational man of Washington’s vaunted power play. His 60 assists assist all defenders and are in fourth place overall. He has posted six game-winning points, while no other D-man has more than four. Josi plus-22 jumped out at you. Hedman keeps getting better. He won the Norris in 2018 and is plus-27 with 44 assists this year.

TROPHY CALDER (rookie of the year): 1. Cale Makar, Colorado; 2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver; 3. Dominik Kubalik, Chicago.

Both Makar and Hughes are defenders but still dominate all scoring. Makar dominates, based on four game-winning points and plus-11 to Hughes’ minus-10. Kubalik has 29 goals.

FRANK J. SELKE TROPHY (best forward defense): 1. Sean Couturier, FLYERS; 2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston; 3. Ryan HavingReilly, St. Louis.

We have already listed most of Couturier’s attributes. He was in the finals a few years back and has a good chance this year. Bergeron has won it four times; WonReilly won last year.

Other award picks:

TROPHY LADY BYNG (sports): 1. MacKinnon, Colorado; 2. AccordingReilly, St. Louis; 3. Auston Matthews, Toronto.

TROPHY VEZINA (top goalkeeper): 1. Tuukka Rask, Boston; 2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Harbor; 3. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg.

TROPHY JACK ADAMS (coach of the year): 1. John Tortorella, Columbus; 2. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh; 3. Craig Berube, St. Louis.

